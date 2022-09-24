The Colony Planning and Zoning Commission will meet Tuesday, Sept. 27 from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. at City Hall in the Council Chambers. This will be the last meeting of the month for the commission.
New Next Gen Dunkin’ opens in The Colony
Dunkin’ opened its newest next-generation restaurant in The Colony and will host its official grand opening in October. The restaurant offers The Colony residents a first-hand look at the next-gen Dunkin’ franchise. It will provide a fresh, friendly, vibrant and engaging environment. The Dunkin’ also offers a new interior color palette, atmospheric lighting, complimentary Wi-Fi and a tap system. The restaurant is located 4907 Main Street, The Colony, TX.
Town of Little Elm is hiring
The Town of Little Elm is hiring for its fast-growing team. The Town is driven by its core values of Innovation, Customer Services, Efficiency and Integrity. To learn more about Little Elm jobs, visit https://littleelm.applicantstack.com/x/openings.
Arianna Morrison is a reporter for Star Local Media, covering the communities of The Colony, Little Elm, Carrollton, Lewisville, Flower Mound and Coppell. Email her with story ideas and more at amorrison@starlocalmedia.com.
