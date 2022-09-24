Planning and Zoning meeting

The Colony Planning and Zoning Commission will meet Tuesday, Sept. 27 from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. at City Hall in the Council Chambers. This will be the last meeting of the month for the commission.

Arianna Morrison is a reporter for Star Local Media, covering the communities of The Colony, Little Elm, Carrollton, Lewisville, Flower Mound and Coppell. Email her with story ideas and more at amorrison@starlocalmedia.com.

