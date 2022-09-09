On Tuesday, Sept. 6, The Colony City Council approved the city’s fiscal year 2022-23 budget and tax rate. The tax rate includes a half cent reduction to the property tax rate, which reduces it from $0.65 per $100 valuation to $0.645. This marks the 18th consecutive year of tax reductions and the 21st straight year the Council has reduced or kept the rate flat.
November Little Elm ISD Proposition reminder
This is a reminder that LEISD voters have been asked to consider a proposal that will provide two new elementary schools and an expansion to the high school. The proposal includes funds for upgraded safety and security equipment, all while keeping the tax rate the lowest it has been in 10 years. Little Elm community members can vote on this proposal on Election Day on Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022.
The Colony Citizens Police Academy
TCPD Citizens Police Academy class No. 46 starts this Thursday, Sept. 15. The class will run for the next 10 Thursdays from 7 to 9:30 p.m. and participants will learn about the inner workings of the Police Department with their neighbors. Meals for the program are provided on most class dates. For more information, contact Brian Lee atblee@thecolonytx.gov.
Arianna Morrison is a reporter for Star Local Media, covering the communities of The Colony, Little Elm, Carrollton, Lewisville, Flower Mound and Coppell. Email her with story ideas and more at amorrison@starlocalmedia.com.
