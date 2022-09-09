The Colony City Council approves 2022-23 budget

On Tuesday, Sept. 6, The Colony City Council approved the city’s fiscal year 2022-23 budget and tax rate. The tax rate includes a half cent reduction to the property tax rate, which reduces it from $0.65 per $100 valuation to $0.645. This marks the 18th consecutive year of tax reductions and the 21st straight year the Council has reduced or kept the rate flat. 

Arianna Morrison is a reporter for Star Local Media, covering the communities of The Colony, Little Elm, Carrollton, Lewisville, Flower Mound and Coppell. Email her with story ideas and more at amorrison@starlocalmedia.com.

