Join the Little Elm Animal Shelter for their 2022 animal adoption event on Saturday, Dec. 10 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. During the event, all animals are free to adopt. Each adopted pet comes spayed or neutered, vaccinated, chipped and dogs are treated with heartworm protection. The event will also feature vendors, giveaways, and free snow cones and food for the first 100 visitors. Anyone interested can view adoptable pets at https://www.littleelm.org/451/Adoptable-Pets.

Arianna Morrison is a reporter for Star Local Media, covering the communities of The Colony, Little Elm, Carrollton, Lewisville, Flower Mound and Coppell. Email her with story ideas and more at amorrison@starlocalmedia.com.

