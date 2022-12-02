Join the Little Elm Animal Shelter for their 2022 animal adoption event on Saturday, Dec. 10 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. During the event, all animals are free to adopt. Each adopted pet comes spayed or neutered, vaccinated, chipped and dogs are treated with heartworm protection. The event will also feature vendors, giveaways, and free snow cones and food for the first 100 visitors. Anyone interested can view adoptable pets at https://www.littleelm.org/451/Adoptable-Pets.
Holiday season kicks off in The Colony
The Colony’s annual Holiday in the Park event, presented by The Colony Parks and Recreation Department, kicks off the holidays in The Colony on Saturday, Dec. 3. Activities include Parade of Lights, Holiday in the Park, and The Colony Christmas Spectacular light show at Central Fire station, which runs till the end of the year.
Cease the Grease
The Town of Little Elm is participating in Cease the Grease through Jan. 9. The courtesy drop site is located at 1600 Brenda Lane, Little Elm, TX 75068. Collection hours are on Fridays from 4 to 8 p.m. and Saturdays and Sundays from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Arianna Morrison is a reporter for Star Local Media, covering the communities of The Colony, Little Elm, Carrollton, Lewisville, Flower Mound and Coppell. Email her with story ideas and more at amorrison@starlocalmedia.com.
