American Heroes full lineup announced

The City of The Colony announced its full lineup for this year’s American Heroes festival. Along with the Spin Doctors and Rodney Atkins, other musicians include Blue Water Highway, Rick Trevino, and Mo Pitney. On Friday, Nov. 11, the Spin Doctors and Blue Water Highway will perform. On Saturday, Nov. 12, Rodney Atkins, Rick Trevino and Mo Pitney will perform. The American Heroes event is free and open to the public with a carnival, a silent auction, kids activities, vendors, fireworks and more.

Arianna Morrison is a reporter for Star Local Media, covering the communities of The Colony, Little Elm, Carrollton, Lewisville, Flower Mound and Coppell. Email her with story ideas and more at amorrison@starlocalmedia.com.

