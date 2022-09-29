The City of The Colony announced its full lineup for this year’s American Heroes festival. Along with the Spin Doctors and Rodney Atkins, other musicians include Blue Water Highway, Rick Trevino, and Mo Pitney. On Friday, Nov. 11, the Spin Doctors and Blue Water Highway will perform. On Saturday, Nov. 12, Rodney Atkins, Rick Trevino and Mo Pitney will perform. The American Heroes event is free and open to the public with a carnival, a silent auction, kids activities, vendors, fireworks and more.
Volunteers needed for Denton County museums
The Denton County Office of History and Culture is looking for volunteers to join its team. Volunteers may be assigned a variety of tasks including museum docents, tour guides, traveling museum presenters, participating in special events and working behind the scenes. For anyone who enjoys history, meeting new people or working with others, there are several volunteer opportunities available. For more information, go tohttps://www.dentoncounty.gov/289/History-Culture.
Little Elm ISD meeting
A regular meeting of the Board of Trustees of Little Elm ISD was held on Monday, Sept. 19 at 6 p.m. where the committee discussed the 2022-2023 District Improvement Plan and considered approval for updated policies, off-campus physical education sites, a security fence at Little Elm High School, and more. Monday’s meeting agenda and full video can be found on Little Elm ISD’s website.
