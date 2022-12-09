The Colony Economic Development Corporation (EDC) was recognized by the Texas Economic Development Council (TEDC) Community Economic Development Award (CEDA) program in recognition of its exceptional contribution toward the economic vitality of the community and the state of Texas. The awards committee received 24 applications this year. Nominees were judged on five criteria: innovativeness, transferability, community commitment and leverage, measured objectives, and secondary benefits. The Colony was one of only four cities to receive a 2022 Merit Award in the population category of 20,001 to 50,000.
Lights on The Lake donation nights
Until Dec. 18, every Thursday and Sunday, Lights on The Lake will host donation nights. Anyone wanting to attend Lights on The Lake for a discounted price will receive discounted admission by bringing a donation to support the Little Elm Animal Shelter or Secret Santa’s of Little Elm. Each donation received a discounted ticket and there is no limit. To receive a discount, tickets must be purchased at the gate when you donate an item. Donated items must be new and can include dog/cat collars, leashes, toys, and treats for the animal shelter and new and unwrapped toys for Secret Santa’s of Little Elm.
TCHS feeder pattern students attend leadership event
Over 70 students in The Colony High School’s feeder pattern were selected to attend and hear from leaders in the community. In collaboration with Lewisville ISD, the Lewisville Education Foundation, The Colony Chamber of Commerce, and the City of The Colony, the students had the opportunity to attend a student leadership event last week. Students participated in team-building activities and heard from a panel of local leaders.
