The Colony Economic Development Corporation (EDC) was recognized by the Texas Economic Development Council (TEDC) Community Economic Development Award (CEDA) program in recognition of its exceptional contribution toward the economic vitality of the community and the state of Texas. The awards committee received 24 applications this year. Nominees were judged on five criteria: innovativeness, transferability, community commitment and leverage, measured objectives, and secondary benefits. The Colony was one of only four cities to receive a 2022 Merit Award in the population category of 20,001 to 50,000.

Arianna Morrison is a reporter for Star Local Media, covering the communities of The Colony, Little Elm, Carrollton, Lewisville, Flower Mound and Coppell. Email her with story ideas and more at amorrison@starlocalmedia.com.

