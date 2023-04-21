Early voting for the The Colony and Little Elm general election begins Monday, April 24 through Tuesday, May 2. Election Day will be held Saturday, May 6. On the ballot for Little Elm includes Place 5 and Place 6 for city council and Place 1, Place 2, and Place 3 for Little Elm ISD school board. The Colony does not have a city council election, but can vote on Lewisville ISD school board candidates, which includes Place 6 and Place 7.
TCPD Teen Academy in June
The Colony Police Department will be hosting a Teen Academy on June 26 through 30. In the Teen Academy, teens will hang out with School Resource Officers and Community Resources Officers while they participate in bowling, fishing, biking and swimming. Teens will also participate in classes about topics such as cyberbullying, dating violence, and more. The program is completely free and open to all teens of The Colony. Space is limited. To sign up or for more information, please contact Officer Brian Lee at blee@thecolonytx.gov.
Arianna Morrison is a reporter for Star Local Media, covering the communities of The Colony, Little Elm, Carrollton, Lewisville, Flower Mound and Coppell. Email her with story ideas and more at amorrison@starlocalmedia.com.
