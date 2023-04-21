Early voting for the The Colony and Little Elm general election begins Monday, April 24 through Tuesday, May 2. Election Day will be held Saturday, May 6. On the ballot for Little Elm includes Place 5 and Place 6 for city council and Place 1, Place 2, and Place 3 for Little Elm ISD school board. The Colony does not have a city council election, but can vote on Lewisville ISD school board candidates, which includes Place 6 and Place 7.

Arianna Morrison is a reporter for Star Local Media, covering the communities of The Colony, Little Elm, Carrollton, Lewisville, Flower Mound and Coppell. Email her with story ideas and more at amorrison@starlocalmedia.com.

