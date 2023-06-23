The Colony City Council will hold its General Election for single-member council districts on Nov. 7, 2023. This year, Places 3, 4, 5, and 6 are up for election for three-year terms.
In order to be a candidate in this election, applicants must have been a resident of the city for not less than 12 months immediately preceding Election Day and be a Texas registered voter. Each candidate applying to run for a particular council place must reside within that place or district.
An application must be filed with the city secretary prior to the end of the official filing period, which formally begins July 22 and continues through 5 p.m. Aug. 21.
Applications may be presented to the city secretary in person or by mail before the deadline at City Hall, 6800 Main St., The Colony, TX, 75056. To contact the city secretary’s office, email cs@thecolonytx.gov or call 972-624-3105.
Little Elm HR Department receives award
The Little Elm Human Resources Department recently received the Innovation in Municipal Human Resources Management Award from the Texas Municipal Human Resources Association due to its commitment to creating and implementing innovative processes to improve the workplace.
Arianna Morrison is a reporter for Star Local Media, covering the communities of The Colony, Little Elm, Carrollton, Lewisville, Flower Mound and Coppell. Email her with story ideas and more at amorrison@starlocalmedia.com.
