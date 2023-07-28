Filing period for The Colony City Council now open

The Colony City Council will hold its General Election for single-member council districts on Nov. 7, 2023. This year, Places 3, 4, 5, and 6 are up for election for three-year terms.


Arianna Morrison is a reporter for Star Local Media, covering the communities of The Colony, Little Elm, Carrollton, Lewisville, Flower Mound and Coppell. Email her with story ideas and more at amorrison@starlocalmedia.com.

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments