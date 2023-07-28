Filing period for The Colony City Council now open
The Colony City Council will hold its General Election for single-member council districts on Nov. 7, 2023. This year, Places 3, 4, 5, and 6 are up for election for three-year terms.
In order to be a candidate in this election, applicants must have been a resident of the city for no less than 12 months immediately preceding Election Day and be a Texas registered voter. Each candidate applying to run for a particular council place must reside within that place or district.
An application must be filed with the city secretary prior to the end of the official filing period, which formally began July 22 and continues through 5 p.m. Aug. 21. Applications may be presented to the city secretary in person or by mail before the deadline at City Hall, 6800 Main St., The Colony, TX, 75056. To contact the City Secretary’s Office, email cs@thecolonytx.gov or call 972-624-3105. Additional information is available on the Election 2023 page of the city's website.
Little Elm soccer team program to host car wash
The Little Elm soccer team Program is hosting a car wash to support Little Elm ISD’s Back to School Bash on Friday, Aug. 4 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. All participants need to do is bring a new, unused backpack in exchange to get your car washed.
Arianna Morrison is a reporter for Star Local Media, covering the communities of The Colony, Little Elm, Carrollton, Lewisville, Flower Mound and Coppell. Email her with story ideas and more at amorrison@starlocalmedia.com.
