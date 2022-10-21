In 2021, Little Elm ISD collected 20,337 pounds of food during the One Hand Can food drive, which was enough food to help the Little Elm Area Food Bank feed families through the summer. Little Elm ISD has started up its One Hand Can food drive again this year, which runs through Friday, Oct. 28. A list of accepted items can be found at www.littleelmisd.net/fooddrive.
The Colony boards, commissions
The City of The Colony is currently accepting applications for city boards. Board members are appointed by the City Council to serve in a volunteer capacity. Applications for board positions will be accepted in the City Secretary’s Office for vacant positions on various boards. Information on the boards and the application form are available on the city’s website. For more information, contact the City Secretary’s Office at cs@thecolonytx.gov or 972-624-3105 or at 6800 Main Street, The Colony, Texas 75056.
Early voting
Early voting starts on Monday, Oct. 24 and runs through Friday, Nov. 4. The Colony and Little Elm encourage residents who are registered to vote to take advantage of early voting. Election Day is Tuesday, Nov. 8. and polls will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Arianna Morrison is a reporter for Star Local Media, covering the communities of The Colony, Little Elm, Carrollton, Lewisville, Flower Mound and Coppell. Email her with story ideas and more at amorrison@starlocalmedia.com.
