Little Elm ISD food drive

In 2021, Little Elm ISD collected 20,337 pounds of food during the One Hand Can food drive, which was enough food to help the Little Elm Area Food Bank feed families through the summer. Little Elm ISD has started up its One Hand Can food drive again this year, which runs through Friday, Oct. 28. A list of accepted items can be found at www.littleelmisd.net/fooddrive.

Arianna Morrison is a reporter for Star Local Media, covering the communities of The Colony, Little Elm, Carrollton, Lewisville, Flower Mound and Coppell. Email her with story ideas and more at amorrison@starlocalmedia.com.

