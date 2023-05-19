The last day of summer adult kickball registration hosted by The Colony Parks and Recreation Department is on May 22. Registration opened April 1 and is dedicated to ages 16 and older. Games begin on June 5 on Mondays.
Driveway improvement project
On Wednesday, April 26, The Colony Public Works Department began a driveway improvement project on the entrance to the community center, recreation center and police department parking lot at 5151 North Colony Blvd.
The construction will be completed in two phases. Phase I will consist of a full driveway replacement on the east lane of the entrance. During this phase of construction, the west lane of the driveway will be one-way traffic for entrance use only. All exiting traffic must exit to the west of the community center through the Griffin Middle School drive. This project is scheduled to be completed by the end of June. For parents picking up their kids in the community center parking lot, they are advised to use the established Griffin Middle School pickup lines to avoid any delays.
Get Little Elm Journal news in your inbox!
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Arianna Morrison is a reporter for Star Local Media, covering the communities of The Colony, Little Elm, Carrollton, Lewisville, Flower Mound and Coppell. Email her with story ideas and more at amorrison@starlocalmedia.com.
You must be logged in to react. Click any reaction to login.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.