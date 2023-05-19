The last day of summer adult kickball registration hosted by The Colony Parks and Recreation Department is on May 22. Registration opened April 1 and is dedicated to ages 16 and older. Games begin on June 5 on Mondays.

Driveway improvement project

Arianna Morrison is a reporter for Star Local Media, covering the communities of The Colony, Little Elm, Carrollton, Lewisville, Flower Mound and Coppell. Email her with story ideas and more at amorrison@starlocalmedia.com.

