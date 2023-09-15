Little Elm’s Public Works Clean & Green waste collection and recycling event will be held on Saturday, Oct. 7 from 8 a.m. to noon. The event will be held on Mark Tree Lane and the drop site will open for regular public use from noon to 5 p.m.
Since 2011, the town of Little Elm has teamed up with Keep Little Elm Beautiful, Community Waste Disposal (CWD), and CoServ Electric to deliver essential services to residents.
The Clean & Green Bi-Annual Waste Collection and Recycling Event occurs twice a year at the Public Works Service Center, which are free for Little Elm residents and provide an opportunity to responsibly dispose of household trash items that are not accepted for regular or bulk trash pickup.
Accepted items and services include:
Refrigerators and freezers (CWD will remove the refrigerant for you)
HHW – ex. paint, motor oil/auto fluids, pool chemicals, household cleaning chemicals, fluorescent lamps and bulbs, automotive batteries, pesticides, cooking oil/grease
Kitchen appliances, washers, and dryers
E-waste/electronics – ex. televisions, computers, laptops, monitors, printers, video game consoles
Tire recycling
TCPL to host annual library putt-putt
The Colony Public Library is hosting its annual library putt-putt event on Saturday, Sept. 23 from 6:30 to 9 p.m. The event allows participants to play through nine book-themed holes of mini-golf all over the library. The program is open to all, but registration is required. Registration can be completed on The Colony Public Library’s website.
