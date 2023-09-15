347113661_958465232269498_8594598568528113002_n.jpg

A book sale at The Colony Public Library. The library is hosting its annual putt-putt event on Saturday, Sept. 23 from 6:30 to 9 p.m. 

 Courtesy of Friends of The Colony Public Library

Clean & Green event set for Oct. 7

Little Elm’s Public Works Clean & Green waste collection and recycling event will be held on Saturday, Oct. 7 from 8 a.m. to noon. The event will be held on Mark Tree Lane and the drop site will open for regular public use from noon to 5 p.m.


