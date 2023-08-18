The Texas Art Education Association (TAEA) announced the 68 winners of the 2023 District of Distinction Award. Among the list of honorees is Little Elm ISD.
The districts received the honor for providing a well-rounded education that advocates and integrates visual arts curriculum to inspire creativity and build social emotional learning that connect learners to their community and beyond.
TAEA is the leading advocate for the visual arts in the state. The organization has previously honored outstanding TAEA members for work in their classrooms and districts. This is the fifth year that TAEA is honoring districts that meet rigorous criteria as evidenced from data. For the 2023 award, over 1,200 districts were eligible to apply. Each district submitted documentation they met from the 14-point rubric over the 2021-2022 school year. Only 68 districts met the high standard and will receive the outstanding honor indicating they are in the top 5.5 percent in art education of districts in the state.
“Little Elm ISD has set a high standard for visual arts advocacy, integrated visual arts curriculum, encouraged creativity, community participation and student growth,” said Sandra Newton, chair of the Visual Art Administrators of Texas, a division of TAEA, “It is a true testament to your visual art educators’ skill, dedication, and flexibility that the quality of their programs continued to provide strong and comprehensive visual art educational experiences to students.”
“We proudly celebrate with our wonderful elementary, middle school, and high school art teachers who ignite creativity among our students in the classroom," Superintendent Mike Lamb said. "Receiving the District of Distinction Award is a testament of their influence as they inspire students to create art that is innovative, imaginative, and uniquely authentic."
Sixty-eight districts, including Little Elm ISD will be honored at the TAEA Administration & Supervision Division meeting and General Session during the TAEA Fall Conference General Assembly on Friday, Nov. 17.
Carter BloodCare establishes goal of saving 150K lives in 2023-24 session
High school students across north, central and east Texas will roll up their sleeves for a lifesaving lesson in the new academic year. Texas-based Carter BloodCare has a goal of collecting 50,000 units of whole blood at 2023-24 high school blood drives. Each unit of whole blood — when separated into its three components of red blood cells, platelets and plasma — can help save the lives of three patients in need of transfusions.
That means student donors across 57 Texas counties served by Carter BloodCare could save 150,000 lives, more than the combined populations of Tyler and Texarkana.
“Last year, we held 1,151 high school blood drives and collected 42,967 units of whole blood,” said Clinton McCoy, Carter BloodCare’s Director of Mobile Donor Recruitment and Regional Operations. “That made a difference for nearly 129,000 Texas patients who were waiting for those lifesaving components.”
Up to 25% of the community blood supply is collected through high school blood drives, he said. And, while large-scale emergencies raise awareness, blood is required every day for medical procedures.
People receiving cancer treatments, children with anemia, car accident and severe trauma patients, mothers experiencing difficult childbirths, people undergoing open heart surgeries and organ transplants, older adults with age-related health issues, and many others depend on blood being there when it’s needed.
Donors can begin giving blood at age 16 with parental consent; those 17 and older can donate independently. In addition, prospective donors must weigh at least 110 pounds and feel well on the day of donation.
All blood types are needed, though O negative is often critical, with less than a full day’s supply on-hand. O negative is the universal blood type. It can be used to treat any patient, regardless of individual blood type. Also, O negative is the only blood type used to treat premature and unborn babies.
Carter BloodCare offers several student donor programs, including recognition for graduates, leadership initiatives and grants for participating schools.
“Donating blood is a generous, compassionate act that develops confident, action-oriented citizens and empathetic leaders,” McCoy said. “It’s an empowering way for our young leaders of tomorrow to support their communities today.”
For information on student programs, hosting blood drives, current incentives, donation locations and more, visit CarterBloodCare.org or call 800-366-2834.
