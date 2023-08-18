2022-2023 Badge.jpg

The Texas Art Education Association (TAEA) announced the 68 winners of the 2023 District of Distinction Award. Among the list of honorees is Little Elm ISD.

The districts received the honor for providing a well-rounded education that advocates and integrates visual arts curriculum to inspire creativity and build social emotional learning that connect learners to their community and beyond.


