The Little Elm Park Playground is getting some upgrades. Construction began on Tuesday, March 14 for a new play surface and the park will be closed for approximately seven to 10 days and will reopen sometime this week. While the Little Elm Park Playground will be closed, be sure to check out Little Elm’s other parks. For more information on any of the Little Elm parks and trails, please visit https://littleelm.org/952/Parks-Trails.

Arianna Morrison is a reporter for Star Local Media, covering the communities of The Colony, Little Elm, Carrollton, Lewisville, Flower Mound and Coppell. Email her with story ideas and more at amorrison@starlocalmedia.com.

