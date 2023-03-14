The Little Elm Park Playground is getting some upgrades. Construction began on Tuesday, March 14 for a new play surface and the park will be closed for approximately seven to 10 days and will reopen sometime this week. While the Little Elm Park Playground will be closed, be sure to check out Little Elm’s other parks. For more information on any of the Little Elm parks and trails, please visit https://littleelm.org/952/Parks-Trails.
Little Elm Economic Development Corporation earns Economic Excellence
The Texas Economic Development Council (TEDC) announced the recipients of its annual Economic Excellence Recognition program for 2022 and Little Elm announced that the Little Elm Economic Development received this achievement for the 6th year in a row. The Economic Excellence Recognition program provides recognition to economic development organizations that meet a desired threshold of professionalism. Recipients qualify for recognition based on training taken by their governing board/council as well as the economic development director and professional staff.
Arianna Morrison is a reporter for Star Local Media, covering the communities of The Colony, Little Elm, Carrollton, Lewisville, Flower Mound and Coppell. Email her with story ideas and more at amorrison@starlocalmedia.com.
