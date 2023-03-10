For residents of The Colony who live in Austin Ranch: The North Texas Municipal Water District (NTMWD) is temporarily changing the disinfectant in its water treatment process March 6 to April 3, 2023. To reiterate, this only applies to our residents in Austin Ranch, where water is purchased from the City of Plano.
Accoring to a release from NTMWD, "Each spring for about one month, [NTMWD] suspend[s] the typical use of ammonia to allow the remaining chlorine to keep the water disinfected as it travels through the system. This temporary change in disinfectant helps maintain the system and high water quality year round. It’s important to do this before summer because hotter temperatures can increase the potential for bacterial growth in pipes." To learn more, visit https://www.ntmwd.com/temporary-change-in-disinfectant/.
The Colony Police Department Teen Academy
The Colony Police Department will be hosting a Teen Academy this summer from June 26 through June 30. In the Teen Academy, teens will hang out with school resource officers and community resources officers while they participate in bowling, fishing, biking and swimming.
Teens will also participate in classes about topics such as cyberbullying, dating violence, and more. The program is completely free and open to all teens of The Colony. Space is limited. To sign up or for more information, please contact Sgt. Ryan Shipp at rshipp@thecolonytx.gov or Officer Brian Lee at blee@thecolonytx.gov.
Local History Committee seeks information
The Colony Public Library’s Local History Committee is working on a book. This volume will feature a compilation of facts about The Colony from 1974 to the present. If you have any history questions you would like answered or information you would like documented or if you have any pictures from The Colony from 1974 onward to share, get in touch with Noelle Roseberry, History Committee Liaison at nroseberry@thecolonypl.org.
