For residents of The Colony who live in Austin Ranch: The North Texas Municipal Water District (NTMWD) is temporarily changing the disinfectant in its water treatment process March 6 to April 3, 2023. To reiterate, this only applies to our residents in Austin Ranch, where water is purchased from the City of Plano.

Accoring to a release from NTMWD, "Each spring for about one month, [NTMWD] suspend[s] the typical use of ammonia to allow the remaining chlorine to keep the water disinfected as it travels through the system. This temporary change in disinfectant helps maintain the system and high water quality year round. It’s important to do this before summer because hotter temperatures can increase the potential for bacterial growth in pipes." To learn more, visit https://www.ntmwd.com/temporary-change-in-disinfectant/.

Arianna Morrison is a reporter for Star Local Media, covering the communities of The Colony, Little Elm, Carrollton, Lewisville, Flower Mound and Coppell. Email her with story ideas and more at amorrison@starlocalmedia.com.

