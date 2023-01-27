As part of a recent software upgrade, The Colony’s Planning Department is excited to announce it will now be able to accept and review all departmental submissions, such as plans and project applications, through a new paperless, online portal. The new portal is available through the Planning Department webpage.

Arianna Morrison is a reporter for Star Local Media, covering the communities of The Colony, Little Elm, Carrollton, Lewisville, Flower Mound and Coppell. Email her with story ideas and more at amorrison@starlocalmedia.com.

