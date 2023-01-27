As part of a recent software upgrade, The Colony’s Planning Department is excited to announce it will now be able to accept and review all departmental submissions, such as plans and project applications, through a new paperless, online portal. The new portal is available through the Planning Department webpage.
Over 30,000 people attended 2022 LPGA tournament
In a show of gratitude for The Colony’s support of the annual LPGA tournament, officials from Matthews Southwest attended The Colony City Council meeting on Jan. 3 and presented members with framed flags from this past year's event in The Tribute. The flags are signed by tournament winner Charley Hull. One flag will soon be on display in the City Hall lobby. According to the presentation by Kristian Teleki from Matthews Southwest, over 30,000 spectators attended the Ascendant LPGA in 2022.
Arianna Morrison is a reporter for Star Local Media, covering the communities of The Colony, Little Elm, Carrollton, Lewisville, Flower Mound and Coppell. Email her with story ideas and more at amorrison@starlocalmedia.com.
