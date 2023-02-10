Effective March 1, 2023 the Stewart Creek Park day pass fee will increase to $15. Day pass purchases allow entry of one vehicle into the park, additional vehicles will require a separate pass. Stewart Creek Park annual pass fees will not change. Annual passes for residents of The Colony are $40, and $75 for non-residents. Annual passes are valid one year from the date of purchase. Annual passes can be purchased at Stewart Creek Park or at The Colony Recreation Center. For additional information you can contact Stewart Creek Park at 972-624-2248 or email scp@thecolonytx.gov.
The Big Easy in Little Elm
On March 4 from 5 to 9 p.m. at Little Elm Park, the city invites the community to join them for Cajun favorites, live music, a 5K and 10K, food trucks, and more. The event will have a live band featuring Brian Lynn Jones and The Misfit Cowboys, a Mardi Gras-themed 5K and 10K run/walk, a hot air balloon glow from 6 to 7 p.m., a crawfish broil, and art displays and shopping. In order to participate in the crawfish broil, orders must be completed in advance by March 1. More information on the crawfish broil, race registration, parking information, and more can be found at www.lakefrontlittleelm.com.
Get Little Elm Journal news in your inbox!
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Arianna Morrison is a reporter for Star Local Media, covering the communities of The Colony, Little Elm, Carrollton, Lewisville, Flower Mound and Coppell. Email her with story ideas and more at amorrison@starlocalmedia.com.
You must be logged in to react. Click any reaction to login.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.