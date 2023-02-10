Stewart Creek Park fee increase

Effective March 1, 2023 the Stewart Creek Park day pass fee will increase to $15. Day pass purchases allow entry of one vehicle into the park, additional vehicles will require a separate pass. Stewart Creek Park annual pass fees will not change. Annual passes for residents of The Colony are $40, and $75 for non-residents. Annual passes are valid one year from the date of purchase. Annual passes can be purchased at Stewart Creek Park or at The Colony Recreation Center. For additional information you can contact Stewart Creek Park at 972-624-2248 or email scp@thecolonytx.gov

Arianna Morrison is a reporter for Star Local Media, covering the communities of The Colony, Little Elm, Carrollton, Lewisville, Flower Mound and Coppell. Email her with story ideas and more at amorrison@starlocalmedia.com.

