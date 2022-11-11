Registration is now open for The Colony’s annual Parade of Lights. Groups or organizations are encouraged to register for free and will help kick off the holiday season. The Parade of Lights starts at 5:45 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 3. The route begins at Peters Colony Elementary parking lot and proceeds west on Nash to Blair Oaks and then south to The Colony Five Star Complex. To register, visitThe Colony’s Parks and Recreation Department’s website.
City board applications
The City of The Colony is currently accepting applications for city boards. Board members are appointed by the city council to serve in a volunteer capacity. Applications for board positions will be accepted in the city secretary’s office for vacant positions on various boards. Information on the boards and the application form areavailable on the city’s website.
Library book program
The Colony Public Library is offering interactive books boxes at The Colony Public Library. Soon enough, residents will be able to immerse themselves in a book with mystery-themed interactive kits for all ages. Registration is required for the kits, which will begin at 10 a.m. on Monday, Nov. 14.
Arianna Morrison is a reporter for Star Local Media, covering the communities of The Colony, Little Elm, Carrollton, Lewisville, Flower Mound and Coppell. Email her with story ideas and more at amorrison@starlocalmedia.com.
