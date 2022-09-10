The Colony Aquatic Park has a new fall session which includes learning how to swim. Fall classes run from Sept. 12 to Sept. 22 and for preschool (ages 3-5), the classes are from 4 to 4:30 p.m. and for early elementary (ages 6-8), the classes are from 4:30 to 5 p.m. All classes are 30 minutes long, Monday through Friday and there are four students per instructor. To register, visitwww.PlayTC.comor call the Aquatic Park at 972-634-2225.
POW and MIA vigil
This Sunday, Sept. 18, The City of The Colony invites residents to honor and remember POW (Prisoner of War) and MIA (Missing in Action) service members with a sunset vigil. The vigil will take place at Stewart Creek Park from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. to reflect on military heroes through community togetherness.
The Colony Splash Park hours extended
Because of the ongoing warm temperatures and popular community demand, the Kids’ Colony Splash Park season is being extended through Sunday, Sept. 25. This allows the community to have a few more weeks to visit the Splash Park if they have not done so already. The park is user-activated so the water only runs when a visitor is there to start the flow.
Arianna Morrison is a reporter for Star Local Media, covering the communities of The Colony, Little Elm, Carrollton, Lewisville, Flower Mound and Coppell. Email her with story ideas and more at amorrison@starlocalmedia.com.
You must be logged in to react. Click any reaction to login.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.