Kids' Colony Splash Park

The Colony City Council approved a contract to construct a splash park at Kids’ Colony Park.

Swim Lessons at The Colony Aquatic Park

The Colony Aquatic Park has a new fall session which includes learning how to swim. Fall classes run from Sept. 12 to Sept. 22 and for preschool (ages 3-5), the classes are from 4 to 4:30 p.m. and for early elementary (ages 6-8), the classes are from 4:30 to 5 p.m. All classes are 30 minutes long, Monday through Friday and there are four students per instructor. To register, visit www.PlayTC.com or call the Aquatic Park at 972-634-2225.

Arianna Morrison is a reporter for Star Local Media, covering the communities of The Colony, Little Elm, Carrollton, Lewisville, Flower Mound and Coppell. Email her with story ideas and more at amorrison@starlocalmedia.com.

