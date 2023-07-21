s52bcd0a719a24d0db1cf092e4001be47_small_optimized.jpg
Filing period for The Colony City Council

The filing period for the Nov. 2023 City Council Election opens July 22 and continues through 5 p.m. on Aug. 21. This year, Places 3, 4, 5, and 6 are up for election for three-year terms. More info, including forms and applications, is available on the website, TheColonyTx.gov.

