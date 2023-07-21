The filing period for the Nov. 2023 City Council Election opens July 22 and continues through 5 p.m. on Aug. 21. This year, Places 3, 4, 5, and 6 are up for election for three-year terms. More info, including forms and applications, is available on the website, TheColonyTx.gov.
The Colony Aquatic Park hosts world's largest swim lesson
Water safety is the No. 1 goal at The Colony Aquatic Park. On June 22, aquatics staff participated in the world's largest swim lesson. This is a global drowning prevention program that began in 2010. The Colony Aquatic Park is now enrolling for its last two sessions of Summer Learn To Swim Lessons. Visit PlayTC.com for more info or call 972-624-2225.
The Colony certified Storm Ready
The City of The Colony has earned recognition by the National Weather Service (NWS) and the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) as both an Ambassador for the "Weather-Ready Nation" program and as a "Storm Ready" community. Storm Ready communities are certified as being better prepared to save lives from the onslaught of severe weather through advanced planning, education and awareness. No community is storm proof, but Storm Ready can help communities save lives.
Arianna Morrison is a reporter for Star Local Media, covering the communities of The Colony, Little Elm, Carrollton, Lewisville, Flower Mound and Coppell. Email her with story ideas and more at amorrison@starlocalmedia.com.
