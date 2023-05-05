On Wednesday, April 26, The Colony Public Works Department began a driveway improvement project on the entrance to the community center, recreation center and police department parking lot at 5151 North Colony Blvd.

The construction will be completed in two phases. Phase I will consist of a full driveway replacement on the east lane of the entrance. During this phase of construction, the west lane of the driveway will be one-way traffic for entrance use only. All exiting traffic must exit to the west of the community center through the Griffin Middle School drive. This project is scheduled to be completed by the end of June. For parents picking up their kids in the community center parking lot, they are advised to use the established Griffin Middle School pickup lines to avoid any delays.

Arianna Morrison is a reporter for Star Local Media, covering the communities of The Colony, Little Elm, Carrollton, Lewisville, Flower Mound and Coppell. Email her with story ideas and more at amorrison@starlocalmedia.com.

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments