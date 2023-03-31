Emergency Communications Supervisor Robyn Summers (second from right), from TheColony's 911 Dispatch team, was recently recognized by TheColony Chamber of Commerce for being "Excellence Focused." Summers was nominated for the recognition by EMS Division Chief Jason Bonds (at left) of TheColony Fire Department.Also pictured is TheColony Fire Chief Scott Thompson (at right) and Chamber member Brent Holtz.
Spring Clean-Up, food drive set for April 15
The City of The Colony and Republic Waste Services will be hosting the annual City-Wide Spring Clean-Up from 8 a.m. to noon Saturday, April 15, in the parking lot of Hawaiian Waters (formerly Hawaiian Falls Water Park). Residents of The Colony may bring trash and refuse, such as large tree limbs, furniture, appliances, lumber, remodeling debris, fencing materials and scrap metal for convenient disposal.
