Emergency Communications Supervisor Robyn Summers (second from right), from The Colony's 911 Dispatch team, was recently recognized by The Colony Chamber of Commerce for being "Excellence Focused." Summers was nominated for the recognition by EMS Division Chief Jason Bonds (at left) of The Colony Fire Department. Also pictured is The Colony Fire Chief Scott Thompson (at right) and Chamber member Brent Holtz.

 Courtesy of the city of The Colony

Dispatch leader recognized by chamber

Emergency Communications Supervisor Robyn Summers from The Colony's 911 Dispatch team, was recently recognized by The Colony Chamber of Commerce for being "Excellence Focused." Summers was nominated for the recognition by EMS Division Chief Jason Bonds of The Colony Fire Department.

Arianna Morrison is a reporter for Star Local Media, covering the communities of The Colony, Little Elm, Carrollton, Lewisville, Flower Mound and Coppell. Email her with story ideas and more at amorrison@starlocalmedia.com.

