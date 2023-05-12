The Colony Emergency Dispatcher Cesar Montano was recognized with the “Silent Hero” award at the Texas Public Safety Conference on April 2 through April 5 in Galveston. The award is given to an individual who goes “above and beyond the call of duty,” and who is recognized as being dedicated to emergency communications each day.
Christi Silcox named Walker Middle School Principal
Little Elm ISD announced Christi Silcox as the Walker Middle School Principal. Silcox previously served as principal for West Hardin County Consolidated ISD, located 50 miles northwest of Beaumont, Texas. For the last two years, Silcox has been a principal to more than 300 secondary students from 7th to 12th grades and a middle school assistant principal for three years at Hardin-Jefferson ISD to 580 students.
Before becoming an administrator, Silcox taught English at the elementary, middle, and high school levels. She has served in public education for 27 years and has extensive experience with school improvement, instructional coaching, development of extensive Professional Learning Communities (PLC) for intensive data focus and date-driven instruction, and experience of improving school discipline.
Driveway improvement project
On Wednesday, April 26, The Colony Public Works Department began a driveway improvement project on the entrance to the community center, recreation center and police department parking lot at 5151 North Colony Blvd.
The construction will be completed in two phases. Phase I will consist of a full driveway replacement on the east lane of the entrance. During this phase of construction, the west lane of the driveway will be one-way traffic for entrance use only. All exiting traffic must exit to the west of the community center through the Griffin Middle School drive. This project is scheduled to be completed by the end of June. For parents picking up their kids in the community center parking lot, they are advised to use the established Griffin Middle School pickup lines to avoid any delays.
Arianna Morrison is a reporter for Star Local Media, covering the communities of The Colony, Little Elm, Carrollton, Lewisville, Flower Mound and Coppell. Email her with story ideas and more at amorrison@starlocalmedia.com.
