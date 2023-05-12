The Colony Emergency Dispatcher Cesar Montano was recognized with the “Silent Hero” award at the Texas Public Safety Conference on April 2 through April 5 in Galveston. The award is given to an individual who goes “above and beyond the call of duty,” and who is recognized as being dedicated to emergency communications each day.

Arianna Morrison is a reporter for Star Local Media, covering the communities of The Colony, Little Elm, Carrollton, Lewisville, Flower Mound and Coppell. Email her with story ideas and more at amorrison@starlocalmedia.com.

