During its regular meeting on Tuesday, July 18, The Colony City Council recognized the city's finance department for earning a Distinguished Budget Award from the Government Finance Officers Association. This is the 12th year in a row the city has earned this award. Less than half of the cities in Texas receive this award each year, Assistant City Manager Tim Miller said.
Carter BloodCare declares blood supply in critical need
Carter BloodCare has announced that the supply of Type O blood, both O positive and O negative, has reached critical levels.
Under critical-level conditions, the community has less than one day’s supply of Type O blood on-hand. This shortage has a direct impact on the health of the communities served by Carter BloodCare in North, Central and East Texas. Under critical-level conditions, surgeries and medical procedures may be delayed for an extended time until the necessary blood becomes available.
While all blood types are needed, the critical-level status for type O is the most serious health situation for our community. O negative is the universal donor blood type, meaning it can be used to treat any patient, regardless of their individual blood type. O negative is also the only type of blood used to treat premature and unborn babies. O positive can be used in emergency situations, such as severe trauma or massive bleeding injuries sustained in vehicle accidents.
Eligible donors can support the community and give blood at their local Carter BloodCare donor center or blood drive. For more information, visit CarterBloodCare.org or call 800-366-2834.
