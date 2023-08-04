The Colony Water Tower

During its regular meeting on Tuesday, July 18, The Colony City Council recognized the city's finance department for earning a Distinguished Budget Award from the Government Finance Officers Association. This is the 12th year in a row the city has earned this award. Less than half of the cities in Texas receive this award each year, Assistant City Manager Tim Miller said. 




