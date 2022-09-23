The Colony Fall Clean-Up

The City of The Colony and Republic Waste Services will be hosting the annual City-Wide Fall Clean-Up from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 15 in the parking lot of Hawaiian Falls Water Park. Residents of The Colony may bring trash such as large tree limbs, furniture, appliances, lumber, remodeling debris, fencing materials and scrap metal. Other items to be collected include small tires, batteries, DVD players and CD players and more. No large truck or tractor tires will be accepted. More information can be found on the City of The Colony’s website.

Arianna Morrison is a reporter for Star Local Media, covering the communities of The Colony, Little Elm, Carrollton, Lewisville, Flower Mound and Coppell. Email her with story ideas and more at amorrison@starlocalmedia.com.

