The City of The Colony and Republic Waste Services will be hosting the annual City-Wide Fall Clean-Up from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 15 in the parking lot of Hawaiian Falls Water Park. Residents of The Colony may bring trash such as large tree limbs, furniture, appliances, lumber, remodeling debris, fencing materials and scrap metal. Other items to be collected include small tires, batteries, DVD players and CD players and more. No large truck or tractor tires will be accepted. More information can be found on the City of The Colony’s website.
Little Elm Clean and Green event
The Town of Little Elm offers two events per year for residents to purge their homes of all hazardous waste, tires for recycling, electronic waste recycling, metal recycling and document shredding recycling. The next event is Saturday, Oct. 1 starting at 8 a.m. where the Town will collect harmful household waste, including paint, fertilizers, toxic cleaners, light bulbs, car/boat batteries, motor oil, tires, appliances and electronics. The event will be at the Public Works Service Center.
Little Elm Fire Department Open House
This Saturday, Oct. 1 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., the Little Elm Fire Department located at 88 W. Eldorado Parkway will be hosting an Open House. This family-friendly event allows for the community to tour the fire station, climb aboard the fire engines, and includes bounce houses, a health information exhibit, face painting and a balloon artist. While attending the Open House, attendees can schedule or walk-in and give blood.
Arianna Morrison is a reporter for Star Local Media, covering the communities of The Colony, Little Elm, Carrollton, Lewisville, Flower Mound and Coppell. Email her with story ideas and more at amorrison@starlocalmedia.com.
