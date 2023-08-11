The Colony City Council OKs property tax Homestead Exemption
On June 6, The Colony City Council unanimously approved an amendment to the city’s code of ordinances that allows homeowners to claim an annual 1% or a minimum $5,000 homestead exemption on their property taxes, whichever is greater. The Colony Mayor Richard Boyer said this vote won’t solve everyone’s tax bill but it’s another step forward in the city council’s continued commitment to doing whatever it can to address property tax concerns in the community.
“This is the first time in the history of this city … that we’ve brought [a homestead exemption] as an agenda item,” he said, adding his gratitude to the rest of the council for discussing and approving this measure. “We’re trying to do something in addition to the constant rate reductions we’ve done for the last 20 years.”
By approving the ordinance before July 1, the Denton County Central Appraisal District (DCAD) has time to incorporate this change into their processes for next year’s property tax assessment. Those who have previously been eligible and applied for homestead exemptions through DCAD do not need to take any action to receive the city's new exemption.
Denton County burn ban still in effect
Persistent triple digit temperatures in the past week have dried out soil moisture levels as well as grass, leaves, shrubs and trees, which could serve as fuel in a grass fire.
“It is Denton County’s responsibility to ensure the safety of all residents,” said Denton County Fire Marshal Brad Sebastian.
While northeast portions of the county have received more rain, southern Denton County is seeing a higher level of drought.
“We continuously monitor the conditions across Denton County and issue burn bans when we believe the potential for a major grass fire exists,” Sebastian said.
The burn ban prohibits all outdoor burning and limits outdoor cooking and open and enclosed hot work such as welding to certain conditions to eliminate the potential for grass fires.
Denton County joins another 141 counties in Texas with burn bans currently in place including neighboring Wise and Tarrant counties, according to the Texas A&M Forest Service.
Arianna Morrison is a reporter for Star Local Media, covering the communities of The Colony, Little Elm, Carrollton, Lewisville, Flower Mound and Coppell. Email her with story ideas and more at amorrison@starlocalmedia.com.
