The Colony City Council OKs property tax Homestead Exemption

On June 6, The Colony City Council unanimously approved an amendment to the city’s code of ordinances that allows homeowners to claim an annual 1% or a minimum $5,000 homestead exemption on their property taxes, whichever is greater. The Colony Mayor Richard Boyer said this vote won’t solve everyone’s tax bill but it’s another step forward in the city council’s continued commitment to doing whatever it can to address property tax concerns in the community.

Arianna Morrison is a reporter for Star Local Media, covering the communities of The Colony, Little Elm, Carrollton, Lewisville, Flower Mound and Coppell. Email her with story ideas and more at amorrison@starlocalmedia.com.

