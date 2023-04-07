City-wide cleanup
City of The Colony

The City of The Colony and Republic Waste Services will be hosting the annual City-Wide Spring Clean-Up from 8 a.m. to noon on Saturday, April 15, in the parking lot of Hawaiian Waters.

Residents of The Colony may bring trash and refuse, such as large tree limbs, furniture, appliances, lumber, remodeling debris, fencing materials and scrap metal for convenient disposal. Additionally, the following items also will be collected: small truck, car or SUV tires; batteries of all types; and electronics including computer CPUs, monitors, printers, related computer parts and supplies, DVD players, CD players, TVs and copiers. The city is limiting the number of tires a resident can bring to eight total, with no large truck or tractor tires accepted. The city also is limiting the number of TVs and monitors to four. More information can be found at www.thecolonytx.gov.

Arianna Morrison is a reporter for Star Local Media, covering the communities of The Colony, Little Elm, Carrollton, Lewisville, Flower Mound and Coppell. Email her with story ideas and more at amorrison@starlocalmedia.com.

