The first-ever Turkey Bowl on the lawn at Grandscape is in the books. It took five overtimes, but the Police Department prevailed over the Fire Department, 84-77, on Saturday, Nov. 12. Attendees brought toys to the game, which will be distributed for kids in The Colony this Christmas.
Recognitions at council
The Little Elm Town Council met on Tuesday, Nov. 15 and recognized police officer Kyle Meyer and CFO Kelly Wilson for their work in procuring the 2023 Victim Assistance Direct Services Program Grant. The council also recognized students who were awarded the Presidential Service Award.
Cease the Grease
The Town of Little Elm will be participating in the Cease the Grease campaign this year. From Nov. 14 through Jan. 9, the town will be accepting all cooking oil and grease that residents may have from the holiday season. The Town of Little Elm courtesy drop site will be at 1600 Brenda Lane, Little Elm, Texas 75068. Collection hours are from 4 to 8 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays and Sundays from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Collection is only available for Little Elm residents and they must show proof of ID and recent utility bill.
Arianna Morrison is a reporter for Star Local Media, covering the communities of The Colony, Little Elm, Carrollton, Lewisville, Flower Mound and Coppell. Email her with story ideas and more at amorrison@starlocalmedia.com.
You must be logged in to react. Click any reaction to login.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.