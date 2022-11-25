Turkey Bowl

The first-ever Turkey Bowl on the lawn at Grandscape is in the books. It took five overtimes, but the Police Department prevailed over the Fire Department, 84-77, on Saturday, Nov. 12. Attendees brought toys to the game, which will be distributed for kids in The Colony this Christmas.

Arianna Morrison is a reporter for Star Local Media, covering the communities of The Colony, Little Elm, Carrollton, Lewisville, Flower Mound and Coppell. Email her with story ideas and more at amorrison@starlocalmedia.com.

