Starting April 10, the Texas Department of Transportation, which owns and operates FM 423 (Main Street in The Colony), will be making various repairs along the roadway between State Highway 121 and Lebanon Road. Motorists should expect periodic lane closures and brief delays.
Arbor Day
The Colony is celebrating 15 years as an official tree city on Arbor Day on Saturday, April 29 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. The event will start off with yoga in the park with Pat Bock at 9:15 a.m. At 11 a.m., there will be a tree planting and dedication, followed by a crack the case orienteering at 1 p.m., which is a mystery hunt idea for ages 13 and up. The day events with a trees and more hike at 2:30 p.m. where attendees can explore local flora and fauna with Greg Tonian. The event takes place at Lions Club Park and The Baked Bear Ice Cream and SparTaco food trucks will be on site. Free seedlings and crafts, a story walk, outdoor games, vendors, a flower bar, and more will be awaiting attendees.
Arianna Morrison is a reporter for Star Local Media, covering the communities of The Colony, Little Elm, Carrollton, Lewisville, Flower Mound and Coppell. Email her with story ideas and more at amorrison@starlocalmedia.com.
