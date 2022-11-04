The Colony city offices, facilities, and the library will be closed Friday, Nov. 11, for Veterans Day. There will be no delays in trash or recycling collection. The library will also be closed through Monday, Nov. 14 and will reopen Tuesday, Nov. 15. If a resident needs the library, TCPL’s digital library is available 24/7 and their free public wireless internet can be accessed anytime from the library’s parking lot, even when the library is closed.
Night Out in The Lakefront tickets
The last day to sign up for a Night Out in The Lakefront with B&B Home Decor is on Friday, Nov. 11. The event is hosted at Tinman Social and will allow attendees to create one-of-a-kind, festive, wooden signs. Tickets for the event are limited and can be purchased onEventBrite. The event is scheduled for Thursday, Nov. 17 from 6:30 to 9 p.m.
American Heroes festival
Celebrate Veterans Day with the City of The Colony as they kick off celebrations for the American Heroes festival on Friday, Nov. 11 and Saturday, Nov. 12. The city’s annual patriotic festival will have several live music performances and a fireworks show on Saturday. For more information on the event, callThe Colony Parks and Recreation Departmentat 972-625-1106 or send an email to festival staff.
Arianna Morrison is a reporter for Star Local Media, covering the communities of The Colony, Little Elm, Carrollton, Lewisville, Flower Mound and Coppell. Email her with story ideas and more at amorrison@starlocalmedia.com.
