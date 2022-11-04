The Colony city offices, facilities, and the library will be closed Friday, Nov. 11, for Veterans Day. There will be no delays in trash or recycling collection. The library will also be closed through Monday, Nov. 14 and will reopen Tuesday, Nov. 15. If a resident needs the library, TCPL’s digital library is available 24/7 and their free public wireless internet can be accessed anytime from the library’s parking lot, even when the library is closed. 

Arianna Morrison is a reporter for Star Local Media, covering the communities of The Colony, Little Elm, Carrollton, Lewisville, Flower Mound and Coppell.

