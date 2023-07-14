LPGA 3.JPG
Volunteers sought for Ascendant LPGA

Volunteering is an amazing way to get a behind-the-scenes look at The Ascendant LPGA benefiting Volunteers of America, and experience up-close and personal the operations of this exciting event. This year's tournament is scheduled for Oct. 2 through 8 at The Golf Clubs at The Tribute. With over 15 committees to choose from, there is a spot for everyone. Join one of the many committees like marshals, admissions, or hospitality, to name a few.

