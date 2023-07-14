Volunteering is an amazing way to get a behind-the-scenes look at The Ascendant LPGA benefiting Volunteers of America, and experience up-close and personal the operations of this exciting event. This year's tournament is scheduled for Oct. 2 through 8 at The Golf Clubs at The Tribute. With over 15 committees to choose from, there is a spot for everyone. Join one of the many committees like marshals, admissions, or hospitality, to name a few.
Also, tickets are now on sale. The Ascendant LPGA is excited to welcome a new, upgraded culinary experience to the tournament in 2023. BITE by the Lake, located behind hole No. 17, will feature signature menu items from multiple local restaurants, bars, and chefs. Patrons will have access to all-they-can-eat bite-sized samples throughout tournament play Friday through Sunday. Tickets can be purchased today at https://ascendantlpga.com.
Back 2 School Bash
Tickets are now available for The Colony Parks and Recreation's annual Back 2 School Bash, set for Wednesday, July 19, at the Recreation Center (5151 North Colony Blvd.). Tickets are free but there is limited supply. Get your tickets today by visiting PlayTC.Ticketleap.com. Two time slots are available to choose from: 5 to 6 p.m. or 6:30 to 7:15 p.m. For more information, call 972-625-1106.
Get Little Elm Journal news in your inbox!
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Arianna Morrison is a reporter for Star Local Media, covering the communities of The Colony, Little Elm, Carrollton, Lewisville, Flower Mound and Coppell. Email her with story ideas and more at amorrison@starlocalmedia.com.
You must be logged in to react. Click any reaction to login.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.