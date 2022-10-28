Early voting is currently happening through Friday, Nov. 4 with the general election to take place on Tuesday, Nov. 8. For those registered to vote, voting locations can be found at www.votetexas.gov.
Lights on the Lake
Little Elm residents have a few more days to take advantage of discounted tickets for Lights on the Lake. The event will offer a light show, pictures with Santa, a hot air balloon glow, a ferris wheel, a carousel, an ice skating rink, food trucks, vendors and more. Residents can use the code EARLYBIRD22 for discounted prices and tickets can be purchased on The Lakefront at Little Elm’s website.
The Colony PD Officer of the Month
Officer Carlos Henderson received the Officer of the Month award from The Colony Chamber of Commerce for September 2022. Henderson is recognized for his work as the recently appointed mental health officer for the department. Since taking charge of the program, officers from the department have responded to 115 mental health related calls for service. Officer Henderson has assisted dozens by providing mental health resources during follow-up investigations.
Arianna Morrison is a reporter for Star Local Media, covering the communities of The Colony, Little Elm, Carrollton, Lewisville, Flower Mound and Coppell. Email her with story ideas and more at amorrison@starlocalmedia.com.
