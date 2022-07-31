The Volunteers of America Classic LPGA Tour event is slated to take place from Sept. 24-Oct. 2 at Golf Clubs at The Tribute in The Colony.
The event is currently seeking volunteers for the event, and volunteer registration is now open.
According to the event website, the VOA Classic is the only official LPGA Tour event in Texas.
"We welcome approximately 500 volunteers to facilitate the event," the event website states. "Responsibilities range from marshals and hospitality to special events and assisting fans. Youth volunteer opportunities are also available."
Little Elm organizes Citizens Government Academy
The Town of Little Elm has opened registration for a Citizens Government Academy.
"This unique community program will give you insight into how the Town and its departments work and how they work for our stakeholders," the town stated in a Facebook post.
According to the registration form, the Academy will meet every Wednesday for eight weeks, starting Sept. 7 and going through Oct. 26. The program will end with a formal graduation ceremony and reception on Nov. 1.
Back to School Bashes scheduled in Little Elm
The Union Park PTA has scheduled a back to school bash for 5:30-7:30 p.m. Aug. 3 at Union Park Elementary, 7301 Fieldwood Way. The event will linclude food trucks, games, a spirit wear pre-sale and more.
A Back to School Bash has also been scheduled for 9 a.m. to noon Aug. 6 at the Little Elm Administrative Building, 400 Lobo Lane. The event will includes backpacks, free school supplies, physicals, a vaccination clinic and vendors.
