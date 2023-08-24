During a Little Elm Town Council workshop session on Aug. 15, town staff gave an update on The Lawn at The Lakefront progress and where the town is currently at in terms of funding.
Items funded for The Lawn at The Lakefront project include a performance pavilion, artificial turf with the lawn area, playground with poured-in-place surfacing, water tower lighting package, lawn games and seating, an “LETX” sign, neighborhood sidewalk connection, electrical equipment for a Christmas tree and landscape lighting, water tower painted lettering, and an A/V and security package.
The addition of the “LETX” sign is fairly new to The Lawn at The Lakefront project, and town staff got inspiration from the city of Sugar Land that has an “SLTX” sign, Town Manager Matt Mueller said.
Potential additions that town staff has been discussing include a video wall, which would cost around $90,000. A request from the town’s economic development department and the Little Elm Chamber of Commerce initially sparked the conversation for including a video wall at The Lawn at The Lakefront, but staff is having trouble deciding where the right fit for it would be, Mueller said.
The video wall is not currently funded, but Mueller said he doesn’t expect funding to be a problem. Staff is going to look into the upkeep and maintenance costs and bring back the video wall proposal in an official agenda item for the town council to consider for approval.
Town council and staff also spoke about the addition of a plaza dedicated to service organizations and philanthropic organizations who could use a gathering space in Little Elm. The council debated whether to include the service plaza at The Lawn at The Lakefront, which Mueller said would rush the plaza process, or to make the service plaza its own space and take their time with it.
Moving forward, the only outstanding item with The Lawn at The Lakefront is the video wall. Staff decided to make the service plaza its own space and is beginning the process of establishing criteria for its development.
Arianna Morrison is a reporter for Star Local Media, covering the communities of The Colony, Little Elm, Carrollton, Lewisville, Flower Mound and Coppell.
