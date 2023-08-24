The Lawn at The Lakefront 1.png

The Lawn at The Lakefront is currently under construction in Little Elm.

During a Little Elm Town Council workshop session on Aug. 15, town staff gave an update on The Lawn at The Lakefront progress and where the town is currently at in terms of funding.

Items funded for The Lawn at The Lakefront project include a performance pavilion, artificial turf with the lawn area, playground with poured-in-place surfacing, water tower lighting package, lawn games and seating, an “LETX” sign, neighborhood sidewalk connection, electrical equipment for a Christmas tree and landscape lighting, water tower painted lettering, and an A/V and security package.

A rendering of what the “LETX” sign will look like once completed at The Lawn at The Lakefront.
A rendering of what The Lawn at The Lakefront space will look like once completed.
A concept drawing of the playground area of the Lawn at The Lakefront.

