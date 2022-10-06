The Town of Little Elm broke ground on The Lawn at The Lakefront last week, establishing it as Little Elm’s fourth park with plans to complete it during summer 2023.
The park is the centerpiece of Little Elm’s Lakefront development, said Matt Mueller, the Little Elm Town Manager. It is located in the middle of a mixed-use area that has urban living, a shopping district, and Little Elm’s newest and only entertainment venue, Tinman Social.
“It’s going to have a performance pavilion and have a really cool innovative playground,” Mueller said. “It’s going to have a plaza area where we can hold food truck nights, farmers markets, and just special events.”
The park will also have a large lawn area where people can relax and hang out, watch performances, or lounge after shopping. The park is within walking distance of several amenities for people to enjoy.
The park was envisioned to be like Klyde Warren Park in downtown Dallas, but not quite as big, said Jennette Espinosa, the Executive Director of the Economic Development Corporation.
“It’s going to have turf all the way across the green space with a performance pavilion at the far end,” Espinosa said. “There will be room for food trucks on both sides of the park and then we’re also going to have picnic tables and seating areas underneath the growth of the trees.”
The Lakefront district has become a focal point for staff, council and the economic development board in Little Elm, Espinosa said. The town is working hard to meet the needs of its citizens during the peak season of summer and in the winter when things may be more difficult for businesses.
“What we’ve tried to do is bring in amenities that spread out over the entire year,” Espinosa said. “That was the whole purpose of The Cove and then Tinman Social, which opened about a month ago. The reason we went after those types of venues is so that during the offseason when we’re rolling into the fall and winter, that we still have things for our citizens.”
The park is part of Little Elm’s Strategic Plan, which specifically covers the Lakefront district. As of July 31, 2022, the Strategic Plan is 15% complete and 40% in progress when it comes to maximizing community recreation and leisure activities, which is what The Lawn at The Lakefront falls under.
“This has been in the works for several years now,” Mueller said. “We’re excited to see it actually breaking ground and we anticipate that it’ll be open to the public in about eight or nine months.”
Arianna Morrison is a reporter for Star Local Media, covering the communities of The Colony, Little Elm, Carrollton, Lewisville, Flower Mound and Coppell. Email her with story ideas and more at amorrison@starlocalmedia.com.
You must be logged in to react. Click any reaction to login.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.