The Town of Little Elm broke ground on The Lawn at The Lakefront last week, establishing it as Little Elm’s fourth park with plans to complete it during summer 2023.

The park is the centerpiece of Little Elm’s Lakefront development, said Matt Mueller, the Little Elm Town Manager. It is located in the middle of a mixed-use area that has urban living, a shopping district, and Little Elm’s newest and only entertainment venue, Tinman Social.

Arianna Morrison is a reporter for Star Local Media, covering the communities of The Colony, Little Elm, Carrollton, Lewisville, Flower Mound and Coppell. Email her with story ideas and more at amorrison@starlocalmedia.com.

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments