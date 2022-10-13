There are four women who work at the Little Elm Senior Center who help to make sure everything runs smoothly. This includes the senior center supervisor and her three part-time staff who assist with day-to-day functions at the center.
Meet the women who make the Brenda Button Mills Senior Center special.
Brenda Comstock
Brenda Comstock has been working with the Town of Little Elm for four years, originally stationed in public works and recently transitioning to the role of senior center supervisor.
Since she started working at the center four months ago, she has received nothing but praise for the hard work and dedication she has put into making the senior center a great place to visit and work.
Since taking over, she has been trying to implement more programs and activities to help engage the senior citizens in Little Elm. She has been aiming to implement weekend activities, as well as evening activities so no one misses out.
“I am just loving being able to plan and they are so appreciative,” Comstock said. “There’s people that come and just sit all day and read a book. They just want to get out of the house.”
Each one of Comstock’s staff worked at the senior center before she arrived and helped to run the show when there was a four-month gap with no supervisor. They are all part-time staff, but Comstock said they work just as hard to make sure everything runs smoothly.
“They’re passionate and kind and caring and hardworking,” she said. “We set up chairs for exercises and then we put the chairs away, and then we set up bingo tables, and then we have 100 person luncheons. I mean, it’s amazing.”
Since being at the senior center, Comstock said her favorite part about working there has been the comfort that she’s felt from the senior community since day one.
“They just came up and introduced themselves to me and made me feel welcome,” she said.
Ann Burns
Ann Burns used to be a math and science teacher and found herself working at the senior center because of her love for recreational activities.
Burns was a competitive swimmer and used to coach girls sports and originally applied for the swimming program at the rec center in Little Elm and now works part-time at both the rec center and the senior senior.
“I just love being here,” Burns said. “I love working for Brenda and I have a lot of things to say about her that makes this place a very happy place all the way around.”
Since her time at the senior center, Burns has seen Comstock implement several programs that have benefited not only the staff, but the seniors as well. She set up a coffee bar, brought on certified Tai Chi instructors, hired a casino company for an in-house evening, approved new blue paint for the walls, and more. Attendance at the senior center has also risen 16% since Comstock became supervisor, Burns said.
“She remembers every name and she laughs with everybody,” she said of Comstock. “She also loves stories like I do, so she gets very involved with everybody.”
Tricia Prater
One of Tricia Prater’s favorite things about working at the senior center is being able to serve the Little Elm community. She has been at the senior center for about a year and a half after transitioning from the Lakeside Manor 50+ community to the Brenda Button Mills Senior Center.
One of her favorite places to spend time in Little Elm is the Lakefront area because there are several opportunities for her to indulge in including bowling, the pool, and dining.
"I know that sounds pretty cliche with all the new stuff going on, but there's something for all age groups to enjoy," said Prater of the Lakefront area.
Prater has a passion for service and when the position to work at the senior center opened up, she thought it was the perfect opportunity to work for the town.
“I was born later in my parents’ lives, so all of my relatives were in nursing homes and I would visit them quite often,” she said. “Even as a small child that was in that environment, it made me have a passion for their needs.”
Kate Lawn
As part-time staff, Kate Lawn makes every effort to make sure everyone has a good day and has what they need at the senior center.
One of Lawn’s favorite things about working at the senior center is saying “hello” to everyone and she said that overall “it’s a very pleasant place to be.”
Before working at the center, Lawn was in retail sales at a design shop and now works at the rec center as well, similar to Burns. She was one of the part-time staff who came during the center’s transition period where they did not have a supervisor for several months.
“When the last person [supervisor] left, they took a person with her so they were short-handed,” Lawn said. “That was my first experience coming in here and Brenda was hired a little bit after and it’s been amazing. The whole air of the place is much more positive.”
The Brenda Button Mills Senior Center is open Monday-Friday from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m., and has events going on daily. More information and monthly newsletters outlining activities can be found on the Town of Little Elm’s website.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.