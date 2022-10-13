tempImageabhMeH.jpg

Pictured from left to right: Ann Burns, Brenda Comstock, Tricia Prater, and Kate Lawn.

There are four women who work at the Little Elm Senior Center who help to make sure everything runs smoothly. This includes the senior center supervisor and her three part-time staff who assist with day-to-day functions at the center. 

Meet the women who make the Brenda Button Mills Senior Center special. 

tempImageFZKfn6.jpg

Brenda Comstock
tempImagemFTNKd.jpg

Ann Burns
tempImageFKkBk4.jpg

Tricia Prater
tempImageVG9kAP.jpg

Kate Lawn

Arianna Morrison is a reporter for Star Local Media, covering the communities of The Colony, Little Elm, Carrollton, Lewisville, Flower Mound and Coppell. Email her with story ideas and more at amorrison@starlocalmedia.com.

