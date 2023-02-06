Tamara Cervi is an Animal Control Officer in the Town of Little Elm where she has spent the past three years working to make sure animals in the shelter go to a loving home every day. When she’s not working, Cervi is spending time at home with her three children and two dogs.
Tell me a little bit about yourself.
I moved to Little Elm about five years ago and started my career in animal control almost three years ago. I started at Lewisville Animal Control in early 2020 but moved to Little Elm Animal Control about eight months later. I figured if I was going to work a job helping the community it may as well be the one I live in. I have three children, all boys ranging from 4 to 10 years old. So every day I leave the shelter and go home to a zoo. I also have two dogs, ESPN is a lab and has been my best friend for eight years and Zeref is a three year old Shiba Inu who is my youngest son's best friend.
What do you do in your role as an Animal Services Officer for the Town of Little Elm?
It depends on the day. Some days I am primarily at the shelter intaking animals, providing vaccines and enrichment for the dogs/cats, other times I will be out assisting the community with animal related issues.
What is your favorite part about your job?
I love that my job allows me to be involved with each animal from the point in which they enter the shelter all the way until they are adopted. It makes each adoption that much more rewarding.
Where is your favorite place to spend time in Little Elm?
My family spends most of the summer out at Little Elm Beach.
What are you passionate about?
Providing every animal with the compassion and care that they deserve.
Who or what inspires you?
My inspiration comes primarily from the job itself. It is so rewarding to watch an animal enter the shelter after leaving a bad situation and be adopted into a home where I know it will be loved and cared for.
How did you know this career was something you wanted to pursue?
I started my journey helping animals at Country Creek Animal Hospital over five years ago. I loved my job but I have always wanted to make a difference for the animals who needed it the most, so I became an Animal Control Officer.
What do you like to do in your free time?
Most of my free time is spent doing everything I can to ensure my children have a happy and memorable childhood.
What advice do you have for someone who wants to work in animal services?
If this is a career you are interested in pursuing, be sure to do your research on what the job entails. It can be incredibly rewarding some days and be utterly heartbreaking and mentally draining other days. You need a strong support system and the ability to leave work at work.
What kind of legacy do you hope to leave?
Animal Control has a horrible stigma attached to it. Something I hear way too often is people telling me they couldn't do my job because of how much they love animals. I would like to be the person who helps show people that we do this job because of how much we love animals.
Get Little Elm Journal news in your inbox!
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Arianna Morrison is a reporter for Star Local Media, covering the communities of The Colony, Little Elm, Carrollton, Lewisville, Flower Mound and Coppell. Email her with story ideas and more at amorrison@starlocalmedia.com.
You must be logged in to react. Click any reaction to login.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.