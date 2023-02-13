Justin Swink is the Reference/Technical Services Librarian for the Little Elm Public Library where he has worked since June 2022. This is his first job as a librarian and he says this career combined his love for books, need to organize information, and sense of duty for public service all into one.
Tell me a little bit about yourself.
I am a native Texan, the father of two wonderful girls, and happily married for 16 years. I am currently completing work on my Master’s in Library Science at the University of North Texas. I also have a Master’s in English Literature. This is my first job as a librarian, but I previously worked in a bookstore for nearly 12 years. My most recent jobs before starting at the Little Elm Public Library was as a 911 call-taker and dispatcher for another city. I began working at Little Elm in June 2022. It’s been one of the best things to happen to me.
What do you do in your role as a Reference and Technical Services Librarian?
In my role as Reference/Technical Services Librarian, I order and catalog materials for the library (both digital and physical); maintain and provide upkeep to the catalog; provide reference services (such as information searches) and customer service; arrange programs; and work with the rest of the staff to try and raise awareness of all that the library has to offer.
What is your favorite part about your job?
Getting to work with books everyday. In particular it’s getting to see new titles when they arrive or finding titles I want to read but somehow missed amongst the stacks.
What are some of your favorite books or authors?
Right now I’m really enjoying anything by Jim Harrison. I’m always a fan of Shirley Jackson. I’ve read most works by Larry McMurtry. But overall it’s hard for me to choose favorites. I’d count Don DeLillo’s “Underworld” among my favorite novels, and Philip Roth as one of the best writers I’ve ever read. Since graduating with my English degree (2013), I have leaned more towards non-fiction as my go-to for leisure reading. I’m particularly drawn to works about the American West.
Who or what inspires you?
My wife, daughters, and mother. Each one inspires me everyday or has helped lead me to the person I have become. I would never be where I am without them.
What are you passionate about?
Books! I used to be a collector of many things, but nowadays books are about the only thing I will still purchase for myself. I love the hunt of finding the book I want in second-hand stores the most. I also really love to go camping and fishing.
Where is your favorite place to spend time in Little Elm?
Anywhere outdoors around here is nice. There’s lots of great spots and ways to spend a day outside around here.
What are some ways the community can get involved at the library?
Come to the programs! We are offering many, many programs designed for all ages. This spring and summer are going to be packed with events. Check out our website for our calendar, follow on Facebook (or just come on in to the library!).
What do you like to do in your free time?
Be with my family, read, camp, fish, hike.
How did you know this career was something you wanted to pursue?
It combined my love of books, a need to organize information, and a sense of duty I have for public service.
Arianna Morrison is a reporter for Star Local Media, covering the communities of The Colony, Little Elm, Carrollton, Lewisville, Flower Mound and Coppell. Email her with story ideas and more at amorrison@starlocalmedia.com.
