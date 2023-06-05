Lakeside Profile 64.jpeg
Courtesy of Lex Briner

Lex Briner started her position with the Town of Little Elm last year, serving as the recreation and athletics supervisor with the goal of making the town a destination for years to come. Briner has a passion for creating memorable experiences for those who participate in the parks and recreation department’s programs. In her free time, she can be found camping, spending time with family, or with her dog.

Tell me a little bit about yourself.

Arianna Morrison is a reporter for Star Local Media, covering the communities of The Colony, Little Elm, Carrollton, Lewisville, Flower Mound and Coppell. Email her with story ideas and more at amorrison@starlocalmedia.com.

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments