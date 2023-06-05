Lex Briner started her position with the Town of Little Elm last year, serving as the recreation and athletics supervisor with the goal of making the town a destination for years to come. Briner has a passion for creating memorable experiences for those who participate in the parks and recreation department’s programs. In her free time, she can be found camping, spending time with family, or with her dog.
Tell me a little bit about yourself.
I was born in Toledo, Ohio but moved to Texas when I was seven. I have one brother who gave me the most perfect nephew who is the light of my life. I grew up playing most sports until I switched to just golf in high school. Golf took me to college on a scholarship where I played at Central Christian College of Kansas. I earned my Bachelor's Degree in Sport Management in 2019. I began my parks and recreation career in September of 2019 with another city before coming to Little Elm in July of 2022.
What do you do in your role as Recreation and Athletics Supervisor for the Town of Little Elm?
I do quite a few different things in my position but I will highlight the big ones: Oversee the front desk operations of the rec center, membership sales, day pass sales, and room rentals; plan and execute adult athletic leagues, adult softball, cornhole, volleyball, kickball and dodgeball; and oversee the Beach Ambassador program.
What is your favorite part about your job?
My favorite part of my job is the wide variety of job duties that I have. It makes it so that my job is always changing and never boring.
Where is your favorite place to spend time in Little Elm?
My favorite place to spend time is on the Little Elm Beach. Getting to work in a town that has a beach is a dream come true and getting to oversee the beach ambassador program has made it so that I get to work in my favorite place.
What are you passionate about?
I am passionate about creating great experiences for the Town of Little Elm through all of the programs that we offer.
Who or what inspires you?
My family inspires me! I always want to make them proud so it drives me to work harder and push to do great things.
How did you know this career was something you wanted to pursue?
I have always been heavily involved in sports from the time I was able to play so when I was in college deciding what I wanted to do for the rest of my life this career matched perfectly.
What kind of legacy do you hope to leave?
I hope I leave a legacy of positive impact on the community and I hope to make people want to keep coming back to Little Elm for years to come.
What do you like to do in your free time?
I really enjoy camping, spending time with my family and my dog. My favorite is when I get to go camping with my family and dog.
Get Little Elm Journal news in your inbox!
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Arianna Morrison is a reporter for Star Local Media, covering the communities of The Colony, Little Elm, Carrollton, Lewisville, Flower Mound and Coppell. Email her with story ideas and more at amorrison@starlocalmedia.com.
You must be logged in to react. Click any reaction to login.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.