Lakeside Profile 528.jpeg
Courtesy of Rachel Hadidi

Rachel Hadidi serves as the Managing Director of Library Services for the Little Elm Public Library where she enjoys connecting with the community and showing them all of the services that the library has to offer. In her free time, Hadidi enjoys spending time with her family, whether it is gardening together, going to the pool or park, or baking.

Tell me a little bit about yourself.

Arianna Morrison is a reporter for Star Local Media, covering the communities of The Colony, Little Elm, Carrollton, Lewisville, Flower Mound and Coppell. Email her with story ideas and more at amorrison@starlocalmedia.com.

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments