Rachel Hadidi serves as the Managing Director of Library Services for the Little Elm Public Library where she enjoys connecting with the community and showing them all of the services that the library has to offer. In her free time, Hadidi enjoys spending time with her family, whether it is gardening together, going to the pool or park, or baking.
Tell me a little bit about yourself.
I grew up in the Dallas/Fort Worth area and graduated from the University of North Texas with my PhD in 2018. I worked in several local area libraries before landing in Little Elm. I have two toddlers that keep me on my toes and a wonderful husband that supports me. My favorite thing to do is to travel and go someplace I’ve never been. I love to explore new cultures and eat at as many local restaurants as possible!
What do you do in your role as Managing Director of Library Services for the Little Elm Public Library?
As the Managing Director of Library Services, I partner with local community organizations to bring classes and workshops into the library or bring library services into the community. I coach and mentor staff through program and service ideation and implementation. The library is a community center and I love to listen to the community’s needs and support the community from the library.
What is your favorite part about your job?
Connecting with the community and showing them about the services the library offers. Libraries provide many services, including a place where someone can access a computer, meet new people, attend a class to learn something new from how to use the laser cutter or 3D printer to ESL to storytime.
Where is your favorite place to spend time in Little Elm?
The walking trails! I try to get out for a walk daily. My kids really enjoy Beard Park.
What are some of your favorite books?
Too many to count! I love mysteries and some series I’ve enjoyed are: “Her Royal Spyness” by Rhys Bowen, “Merry Wrath Mysteries” by Leslie Langtry, ‘Miss Fortune Mysteries” by Jana Deleon, and “Stephanie Plum” by Janet Evanovich.
What are you passionate about?
Traveling! We love to travel as a family and explore new destinations. My kids and I are beach people, but my husband loves the mountains so we try to get to both yearly!
Who or what inspires you?
Working with a business owner to bring their idea to life.
What do you like to do in your free time?
I love to spend time with my family. We love to garden, go to the pool and park and spend time with family and friends! My daughter and I love to bake and there is always some goody on our kitchen counter.
What is something that most people don't know about the Little Elm Public Library?
The library has some really cool technology that is available to the public! The library has a laser cutter, three 3D printers, and a poster printer. The laser cutter is free to use once you’ve taken the safety class and the 3D printer and poster printer have minimal charge.
Please share anything else you would like our readers to know!
The library has great resources for small business from classes to databases to one-on-one librarian help! The databases guide you through business ideation, creating a business plan, break even analysis and market research. We’d love for you to stop by and learn about some resources available to you.
Arianna Morrison is a reporter for Star Local Media, covering the communities of The Colony, Little Elm, Carrollton, Lewisville, Flower Mound and Coppell.
