Jennifer Glinka has lived in Little Elm for a little over a decade, beginning her career with the town just last year as the Senior Admin Assistant of Public Works. While her involvement with the town is fairly new, she said it’s exciting being able to speak with residents about how much they love Little Elm and how much public works makes an impact on the town as a whole. As a mom, Glinka spends her free time unwinding while her son participates in activities around town.
Tell me a little bit about yourself.
My name is Jennifer Glinka. I grew up in Joplin, Missouri until I moved to Texas in 2002. I married the love of my life in 2009 and shortly after, we purchased a house here in Little Elm. Our son Charles was born in April of 2015. We currently have two rescue dogs, Molly (8) & Sydney (1). After working with Lowe’s for over 15 years I took a leap and started with the town in July of 2022.
What do you do in your role as Sr Admin Assistant of Public Works for the Town of Little Elm?
As a new employee, I am trying to make sure I help and learn as much as possible about Public Works and it’s six divisions: Stormwater Management MS4, Streets, Waste Water (collections, treatment), Fleet, Water Division (water operations, water quality), Solid Waste (trash, recycling), so I can help residents make claims on our Resident Request Center for any issues they may have. Also making sure the hard working crews are appreciated and happy. They all do such amazing jobs that we rely on but they don’t get a lot of credit for it. The unseen heroes of the town.
What is your favorite part about your job?
Talking to residents about how much they love Little Elm. Learning about public works and how much it helps the town. I also like helping make sure the Military Banners and Adopt-A-Street records are up to date. My involvement with Keep Little Elm Beautiful is new and exciting.
Where is your favorite place to spend time in Little Elm?
I spend a majority of my time on the soccer fields with my son. We also love riding our bikes on the trails to take in the outdoors.
What are you passionate about?
Helping others and making a difference. “Be the reason someone smiles today” has a special place in my heart.
Who or what inspires you?
My parents have always been an example of hard work and community. They taught us how to lead by example even when they thought we weren’t looking. My two older brothers and I all work in a way to serve/help others.
What would you consider some must-visit places for people visiting Little Elm?
Definity explore the trails but “Leave No Trace Behind.” Beard Park with the hidden creatures, The Cove and now Tinman Social have been staples in our family activities. I love that our town is so family oriented.
What do you like to do in your free time?
As a mom of an almost 8 year old, I use my free time from Best Gymnastics, soccer and other activities to unwind and watch the Hallmark Channel or Bluey if my son is with me. Quality time with him while he is still little and lets me is all I want right now.
How would you encourage people to get involved in the Little Elm community?
Go for a walk or ride and see all the beauty Little Elm has to offer. Then see all the things others do to make it dirty. Keep Little Elm Beautiful (KLEB) is an amazing start but there is also the Veterans Committee and Friends of Little Elm Animal Shelter (FLEAS). Try them out and see how big your heart feels.
Please share anything else you would like our readers to know!
What is one thing you can do to make someone else’s day better? How are you making the world better? We are all in this together.
Get Little Elm Journal news in your inbox!
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Arianna Morrison is a reporter for Star Local Media, covering the communities of The Colony, Little Elm, Carrollton, Lewisville, Flower Mound and Coppell. Email her with story ideas and more at amorrison@starlocalmedia.com.
You must be logged in to react. Click any reaction to login.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.