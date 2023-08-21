Lakeside Profile 820.png

David Bolgiano, middle, with his sons Ben, left, and James, right.

 Courtesy of David Bolgiano

David Bolgiano is a business owner and creative professional who started his own company after a layoff during the COVID-19 pandemic. Beyond owning his own company, Bolgiano also serves the Little Elm community in various ways, dedicating his time to different nonprofits and volunteer opportunities in the area.

Tell our readers a little bit about yourself.


Arianna Morrison is a reporter for Star Local Media, covering the communities of The Colony, Little Elm, Carrollton, Lewisville, Flower Mound and Coppell. Email her with story ideas and more at amorrison@starlocalmedia.com.

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments