David Bolgiano is a business owner and creative professional who started his own company after a layoff during the COVID-19 pandemic. Beyond owning his own company, Bolgiano also serves the Little Elm community in various ways, dedicating his time to different nonprofits and volunteer opportunities in the area.
Tell our readers a little bit about yourself.
A resident of Little Elm since 2014, I am a single father of two young men and a veteran of the U.S. Navy. My oldest son is an Eagle Scout who is currently serving in the Navy, and my youngest is a high school sophomore on the path to becoming an Eagle Scout.
After working 15 years in marketing and internal communications for a major retailer, I faced a layoff in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic. Due to the challenging job market, I decided to take the leap as an independent contractor and founded the El Dorado Media Company. My objective is to provide professional web and branding services in North Texas, particularly in Little Elm and its surrounding areas.
Could you tell our readers a bit about your business?
The El Dorado Media Company offers the community over 20 years of expertise in branding, communications, broadcast and media production, web and graphic design, social media, publication, and print/pre-print production.
My main focus is to deliver affordable, professional, and effective websites, branding, and digital communication solutions to local businesses and organizations.
How are you involved in the Little Elm community?
I am a member of the Little Elm Chamber of Commerce and the Little Elm Rotary Club. Additionally, I serve as the Director of Digital Communications for the Association of the United States Army - North Texas Audie Murphy Chapter, and I hold the Communications Chair position for Little Elm’s BSA Troop 45 Committee.
I am actively engaged with the Friends of the Little Elm Animal Shelter (FLEAS) and contribute as their marketing director in an adjunct capacity.
I am also spearheading a project called Servant Hearts of Little Elm (SHOLE), which aims to facilitate networking and indexing of nonprofits and veterans organizations within the Little Elm area. This platform will connect those seeking assistance with potential volunteers or donors. Although the project is a work in progress, I am enthusiastic about its potential impact.
What are you passionate about?
El Dorado Media Company is dedicated to fostering a "Commitment to Community," collaborating with veterans groups and community service organizations to enhance the Little Elm area.
I believe it is essential for all of us to establish some form of commitment, whether by participating in community organizations, volunteering for nonprofits, mentoring youth, or making donations to local charities.
Every month, I allocate time to support community groups and offer reduced rates when unable to volunteer. I challenge every reader to dedicate time or funds to community-serving groups on a monthly basis.
Through community service, we collectively grow and strengthen bonds through empathy, cooperation, and a shared sense of purpose.
Who or what inspires you?
As a business owner and creative professional, I find inspiration in witnessing my clients achieve results from their projects. It's truly gratifying to see their enthusiasm in accomplishing their goals, which in turn enhances their ability to promote and expand their businesses or organizations.
My sons' accomplishments within the Boy Scouts of America and their military service also inspire me. I am consistently impressed by the dedication of young individuals in Little Elm who are committed to self-improvement and community engagement through scouting. Serving on the troop committee and observing their journeys over the past 9 years has been an absolute privilege.
I am equally motivated by local heroes who selflessly contribute to improving Little Elm. These individuals may not always be widely recognized, but their contributions through groups like the Rotary Club, Chamber of Commerce, Scout Troop 45, Friends of the Little Elm Animal Shelter, Refresh Little Elm, and Little Elm Food Bank deserve our recognition and gratitude for enriching our town and its inhabitants.
Where is your favorite place to spend time in Little Elm?
Selecting a single favorite place in a town with so much to offer is challenging! While I enjoy spending evenings with friends on the patio, I am grateful for the array of exceptional businesses and recreational spots in our community.
When my sons were younger, we frequented Little Elm Sandy Beach nearly every weekend. These days, you might find us enjoying air-hockey at Tin Man Social or sharing a movie and a meal at Flix Brewhouse.
On occasion, I have the privilege of serving craft beer and wine at Almost Home Taphouse over the weekend, an endeavor that allows me to connect with more of the folks here in Little Elm. The establishment's owners often collaborate with local charities, generously offering their time and resources to support various causes. I enjoy being able to take part in that.
What advice do you have for those seeking community involvement?
For those interested in contributing to the community, Little Elm offers numerous avenues for engagement. Reach out to your local church, attend a Rotary Club meeting, or explore social media platforms and Google for nearby non-profits. Many groups in our town welcome and appreciate volunteers. If you find a cause that resonates with your passions, your commitment and dedication may pleasantly surprise you!
What legacy do you hope to leave behind?
Making a positive impact on those around us doesn't require great wealth. By simply empathizing with others and dedicating a portion of our time and effort, we can collectively improve our community for everyone.
How do you spend your free time?
During my rare leisure moments, you will usually find me doing my best to spend quality time with my kids. I also enjoy art and music, occasionally picking up a paintbrush or strumming the guitar.
Most importantly, I cherish the opportunities to connect with family and friends, for whom I am genuinely thankful and humbled.
Please share anything else you'd like our readers to know.
My website is www.edmediaco.com and I may be reached by email at david@edmediaco.com.
