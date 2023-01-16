Cynthia Vermeesch has lived in Texas for 41 years and in Little Elm for 20 years, getting involved in the community through city hall, the local police and fire departments, the senior center, and most recently, Keep Little Elm Beautiful. Vermeesch has a passion for taking care of others and keeping her home beautiful.
Tell me a little bit about yourself.
I have lived in Texas since 1982. Originally moved here with my family from NYC. Lived in Addison, Carrollton, Plano, and Frisco. Moved to Little Elm in 2003. I retired from EDS (Electronic Data Systems) when it was acquired by Hewlett Packard. Worked for Capital One Financial until 2016. Worked part-time for a FEMA contractor until I retired late 2018.
What are some ways you are involved in the Little Elm community?
I attended the City Government Course learning about business practices and guidance within City Hall, The Little Elm Police and Little Elm Fire departments. I have also been a member of the Little Elm Senior center for about six years now, and love the kindness and opportunities for the seniors.
What is your favorite part about Keep Little Elm Beautiful?
Being able to help the Town of Little Elm with doing my part in my little community to keep this place beautiful.
How long have you been involved with Keep Little Elm Beautiful?
Not long, I only started a couple of months ago, then I caught COVID and was not able to attend a couple of community services.
What are you passionate about?
About taking care of keeping my area and home beautiful, and watching out and caring for the innocent, being it animals or humans/children.
Who or what inspires you?
My mother inspires me still. She passed away at a young age, but she was so kind and strong in her own way. I will never forget how much she loved me and taught me to always be me before she passed. Also, truth, honesty and liberty for all inspires me. I believe that there is too much greed, hate and evil under the disguise of religion.
What are some of your favorite books or movies?
My most favorite all-time movies and books are "Out of Africa,” "The English Patient,” and "The Davinci Code" series. I always like to read the book before seeing the movie. One of my favorite writers is John Grisham, another favorite is Clive Barker.
Where is your favorite place to spend time in Little Elm?
My favorite place to spend time in Little Elm is at the Little Elm Senior Center with my fellow friends and seniors. I also love the walking trails and try to walk the trail once a week (about 4 miles) with my neighbors when possible.
What advice do you have for residents looking to get involved in the community?
There are so many options to get involved in the community. Little Elm is truly a beautiful community by the lake and the city is always looking for volunteers to be part of a special board or team or many volunteering options for all ages, young to old, including the Little Elm Library.
What kind of legacy do you want to leave?
The legacy I like to leave is very simple. I do not require much except kindness. My grandchildren are my legacy for they are such wonderful, kind and intelligent human beings God has blessed us with. Also, please wherever you go, leave the place a little more beautiful than how you found it.
Arianna Morrison is a reporter for Star Local Media, covering the communities of The Colony, Little Elm, Carrollton, Lewisville, Flower Mound and Coppell. Email her with story ideas and more at amorrison@starlocalmedia.com.
