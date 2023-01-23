Addison Owens moved to Little Elm in 2020 and has been an involved community member ever since, finding community through his church and local organizations. He is a big fan of the outdoors, faith, and all things food.
Tell me a little bit about yourself.
My name is Addison Owens. I’m 36 and I was born in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma. We moved to Texas in 2019 and Little Elm in 2020. I’m married and we have three kids. My oldest is 12, my middle child is nine and then a seven year old. We attend a local church where we serve and enjoy spending time together in community. Our entire family loves the outdoors. We call ourselves foodies and absolutely love cooking, eating and enjoying all things food.
What are some ways you are involved in the Little Elm community?
As mentioned before, we are part of Restoration Church which is local to Little Elm/Frisco West. I am a Board Member for Lakeview Elementary School PTA. I recently started coaching my son's basketball team for the YMCA. We also enjoy the events that the town puts on.
What are you passionate about?
I’m passionate about my faith, my friends and my family. I love using my hands to build, shape or repair things. I enjoy staying active and spending time outdoors.
Who or what inspires you?
To be honest, I have had many different people in and out of my life who have each inspired me in different ways. One of them that would easily rank at the highest is a recent inspiration. Our church is a fairly new church but the leaders are nothing short of amazing. Specifically the senior pastor and his wife and how they have led their family through some tough and unstable times to get where they are today and how they relied heavily on God and his will for their life. I am beyond inspired by their kind heart, gentle soul, and their willingness to do whatever it is for their God.
What is your favorite part about being involved in Keep Little Elm Beautiful?
I most love the collaboration between this group and the town to accomplish the mutual objectives.
How long have you been involved with Keep Little Elm Beautiful?
This is my first year after recently learning about Keep Little Elm Beautiful.
What are some of your favorite books or movies?
I am a comedy junky. I started watching comicview as a 10 year old boy. I was having the time of my life, unbeknownst to my parents, wide awake in the late night hour. One of my all time favorites is “Nothing to Lose” with Martin Lawrence. I’m not much of a reader, mostly boring business stuff.
Where is your favorite place to spend time in Little Elm?
We absolutely love The Lakefront area as well as the Cove.
What advice do you have for residents looking to get involved in the community?
It’s almost impossible to live around here and not get involved or at least hear of an opportunity to serve the community. One of the best ways is to get out and meet your neighbors. Ask questions and share stories of things you might find in common.
What kind of legacy do you want to leave?
The legacy I hope to leave is one of honesty and respect. It would be a legacy of transparency and integrity. I think of the “good ol days” when a handshake and someone’s word actually meant something. Where you called your neighbor for a stick of butter and a cup of sugar instead of ordering a home delivery from the grocery store.
