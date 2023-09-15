Kenneth Wynn embarked on a journey into the entertainment business with his son after transitioning from the automotive industry, bringing Tinman Social to the people of Little Elm and The Lakefront District a year ago.
In 2020, the duo did research and decided the entertainment industry would be the right fit for them and the Town of Little Elm was looking to add an entertainment venue to The Lakefront District at the time.
“Feedback has been extremely positive,” Wynn said. “We constantly get people in that tell us how this area really needed a venue like ours… We get a lot of positive comments on the way we set the attractions up along with the bars and restaurants.”
Tinman Social has a variety of activities including axe throwing, bowling, an arcade, bocce ball, cornhole, billiards, ping pong, shuffleboard, and more. Wynn said that what sets Tinman Social apart is the fact that it has all of these activities within one venue, where most places in the metroplex only offer one of two.
Transitioning from the automotive industry to the entertainment industry, however, was not without its challenges for the Wynn family.
“It's still a struggle, but we’re learning a lot,” Wynn said. “It's not quite what I expected in the entertainment business as far as what we're doing, but it showed me that there is opportunity here for growth.”
When it comes to goals for the future, Wynn said the main focus is redoing the venue’s current restaurant menus, which are expected to be completed in the next 30 to 45 days.
“We really want to be known for our restaurant,” Wynn said. “We want to have the community come in here and know that they can come here for an excellent dining experience, regardless if they play games or not.”
Beyond Tinman Social, The Lakefront District itself has been undergoing substantial development in the past few months, including the addition of The Elm, The Lawn at The Lakefront, and new apartment buildings. This development is what drew Wynn and his son to the area in the first place.
“We looked at a lot of locations all around Dallas, but when we came here to look around, the town was actually seeking out an entertainment venue,” Wynn said. “They’re looking to expand and really build out this area that I’m in… The idea behind it, and what I was brought into, was the fact that they were willing to invest into this area and really build it and make something for the community in this area to come to.”
Arianna Morrison is a reporter for Star Local Media, covering the communities of The Colony, Little Elm, Carrollton, Lewisville, Flower Mound and Coppell. Email her with story ideas and more at amorrison@starlocalmedia.com.
