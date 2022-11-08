Amarachi Kimpson

Little Elm senior Amarachi Kimpson was the District 5-6A MVP last season.

 Photo courtesy of Glenn Gunn

Little Elm and The Colony girls’ basketball teams have head coaches that are still relatively new to their respective programs. But both second-year Lady Lobos bench boss Ken Tutt and first-year Lady Cougar coach Chanice Smith are ready to lead their respective programs to greatness.

Tutt had quite the debut. Little Elm caught fire during the final month of the season, going 10-1 over that span of play to finish in second place in District 5-6A and then gave Plano all it could handle in a Class 6A bi-district playoff.

Email David with sports story suggestions at dwolman@starlocalmedia.com.

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments