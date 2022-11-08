Little Elm and The Colony girls’ basketball teams have head coaches that are still relatively new to their respective programs. But both second-year Lady Lobos bench boss Ken Tutt and first-year Lady Cougar coach Chanice Smith are ready to lead their respective programs to greatness.
Tutt had quite the debut. Little Elm caught fire during the final month of the season, going 10-1 over that span of play to finish in second place in District 5-6A and then gave Plano all it could handle in a Class 6A bi-district playoff.
And with seven returners with previous varsity experience – a roster that includes reigning 5-6A MVP Amarachi Kimpson (UNLV commit) – the Lady Lobos have the firepower and experience necessary to make an even deeper playoff run this season.
“That’s pretty much been a point of emphasis for us during our practices and scrimmages,” Tutt said. “We’re working on improving the little things and try to get back in the playoffs. Our goal is to win our first game in the playoffs. Making the playoffs and being right there against a good Plano team has made us more hungry and focused.”
That strong finish was quite the contrast to the start of the season when Little Elm went 0-3 to begin 5-6A play and 6-11 overall. Of course, the Lady Lobos were adjusting to Tutt, and vice-versa. But the biggest reason behind the slow start was inconsistent play.
“The main thing is we weren’t focused the whole game,” he said. “We would have a good quarter and then a bad quarter.”
One reason why Little Elm was able to turn the page on inconsistent play as the season advanced was better secondary scoring. Kimpson led Little Elm in scoring for the third straight season with 22.2 points per game.
But her younger sister, sophomore Shiloh Kimpson, averaged 9.7 points in her first varsity season. Junior Madison Martin contributed 6.1 points per contest. Freshman Raniyah Hunt battled injuries but still went on to net 5.8 points per outing.
Senior forward Aubrey Metzger and junior guard Kaili Schmidt are also expected to be key contributors.
Little Elm is excited about the return of senior forward Avery Brown, who played in three games last season before suffering a torn ACL that sidelined her for the remainder of the season.
“Having Avery back is major,” Tutt said. “It’s not only about her contributions on the court, but with her leadership. She comes in every day early and ready to work. She is good with rebounds and setting screens as well as scoring.”
The Lady Lobos have other players that are ready to contribute after being promoted from junior varsity.
Amina Diallo was on the court for 15 minutes in the playoff game against Plano. Vanessa Okpagu provided Little Elm with another post presence.
Little Elm is set to return to the court at 6:15 p.m. Monday at Argyle. The Lady Eagles, ranked No. 5 in Class 5A and in their first season in that classification, went 37-1 last season and was a Class 4A state semifinalist.
Eight miles down the road from Little Elm, The Colony is getting in its first games under Smith, who is in her first season as a head coach after eight seasons as an assistant coach at Cedar Hill, Cleveland and, most recently, at Hebron.
Smith looks to guide the Lady Cougars to their first playoff berth since the 2019-20 season. The Colony went 9-15 last season in Lindsey Pouncy’s lone campaign as head coach, but the Lady Cougars had many shining moments, including a five-game win streak in late December.
And just like Pouncy, everything starts on the defensive end for The Colony.
"The expectation for this season is having a team with lockdown defenders, and that's been our focus,” Smith said. “What I've seen in our scrimmages is all of the hustle plays, diving on the floor by different teammates. Rayna Williams jumped out of bounds to save the ball. That's the exciting journey of the plan of what we are trying to put in this season."
In addition to her knack for defense and making hustle plays, Williams seeks to become more productive on offense. Williams, a two-time all-district honoree, averaged nine points and seven rebounds per game last season.
Williams is one of several players expected to play in what will be a loaded forward position for The Colony.
Senior Aaliyah Brown was a rebounding machine last season with 11 boards per game – which included a 27-rebound performance against McKinney Boyd – to accompany 13 points. Senior Kya Bradshaw, listed at 5-foot-11, provides another tall body in the paint for The Colony, as do freshmen Jaden Jackson and Zoie Johnson.
“We’re pretty big this season,” Smith said. “I’m definitely excited about getting the ball inside to score and the boards that we can get.”
Smith has a lot of trust with junior Katherine Mejia running the offense. Mejia is in her second season as The Colony’s starting point guard.
Senior guard Kahlen Norris is expected to be one of the primary scorers for the Lady Cougars.
“She has really come out of her bubble,” Smith said of Norris. “She's been more a role player in past years, and we're expecting her to be a player that can come in and take control of games with her scoring.”
Sophomore Jayla Jones will provide The Colony with a defensive-minded “spark plug” coming off the bench that is “always in attack mode,” according to Smith.
Depth was an issue that plagued the Lady Cougars as last season progressed. There were times when The Colony dressed only seven varsity players. Smith expects that number to be about 11 players who will touch the ball in a game.
"I want to keep those fresh bodies on the floor,” Smith said. “This year, we have a lot of bodies that are able to take care of business."
The Colony is scheduled to host Frisco Emerson at 7 p.m. Tuesday.
