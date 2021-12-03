Edited at 4:26 p.m. to include updates from Little Elm ISD on the independent review committee and the district's response to the listening session.

Little Elm ISD officials are continuing to undertake measures to restore community trust two weeks following a Nov. 19 student protest at Little Elm High School (LEHS) that ended in a confrontation between students and police.

On Monday, administrators conversed with students at a second protest, which was organized in opposition of the district’s handling of the Nov. 19 clash and a series of student complaints of sexual misconduct.

“The focus right now is to just follow up on the incident and listen to the community,” said Monique Thompson, a Little Elm ISD board member who talked to students over the duration of the Monday demonstration.

Little Elm Mayor Curtis J. Cornelious, Little Elm ISD Superintendent Daniel Gallagher and LEHS Principal Elizabeth Priddy also engaged with student demonstrators.

“The students were very respectful,” Thompson said Monday afternoon. “That seems to be what they wanted today was to just be heard.”

One LEHS freshman said that while she and other students felt Thompson and Cornelious were receptive to their feedback, other administrators who were present did not appear that way. The student’s mother, who accompanied her to the Monday protest, expressed the same sentiment.

On Tuesday night, Little Elm ISD hosted a “listening session” at the high school’s auditorium, where dozens of district residents passionately accosted the district.

“I keep seeing in emails, you’re talking about restoring trust [and] ways to move forward. The first thing that should probably happen [is] resignations,” said district parent Lloyd Reeves, who said during his public comments that he was in talks with attorneys over a potential class action lawsuit.

When asked for more information, Reeves said he could not comment further.

“People have been traumatized [and] affected in all these different ways, but nobody listens because you’re just a kid,” said a student who also signed up for public comment. “We know what goes on. We know more about the school than y’all do.”

District leadership publicly responded to criticisms leveled in the listening session in a Friday statement, saying that it is adding a portal on its website where anonymous complaints and concerns can be lodged.

An “independent review committee” tasked with oversight into the incident is scheduled to meet at the Zellars Center for Learning and Leadership on Dec. 7 to discuss the incident. Per the Friday statement, the committee will be comprised of 30 personnel professionally unaffiliated with the district.

District officials have not clarified the precise nature of the pending committee’s authority.