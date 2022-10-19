The Town of Little Elm was one of five cities to receive a grant from the SAFER Program, which provides funding directly to fire departments to assist in increasing the number of firefighters to help communities. The Little Elm Town Council acknowledged this achievement during its regular meeting of the Town Council on Tuesday, Oct. 18.
The Town of Little Elm was selected to receive federal funding under the FY 2021 SAFER Program to cover the salaries and benefits for 11 new full-time firefighter positions over the next 26 months. The total award amount is for $3,235,947 and the acceptance of the grant will result in the salary savings in the fire department’s operational budget for the next 3 years.
A notable ordinance repeal from the town council for Keep Little Elm Beautiful was also discussed on Tuesday. Keep Little Elm Beautiful is appointing six board members on Wednesday, Oct. 26 and the town council repealed a previous ordinance that was put into place in 2007. With the old ordinance, the town council had to be in charge of appointing new members, but now since the organization is functioning as a separate entity, Keep Little Elm Beautiful will be able to appoint new members on its own.
Keep Little Elm Beautiful has been its own entity as a nonprofit organization since 2017, but hit some bumps during its regrowth period because of the pandemic and is now back on track once the new board members are appointed.
In other business, the Little Elm Town Council tabled an ordinance to rezone approximately 4.159 acres of land that is currently zoned as Lakefront District. The rezoning would allow for the establishment of a new planned development district, capture existing development, and allow for new commercial and residential development, as well as expand the existing daycare facility in the area.
Arianna Morrison is a reporter for Star Local Media, covering the communities of The Colony, Little Elm, Carrollton, Lewisville, Flower Mound and Coppell. Email her with story ideas and more at amorrison@starlocalmedia.com.
