The Town of Little Elm was one of five cities to receive a grant from the SAFER Program, which provides funding directly to fire departments to assist in increasing the number of firefighters to help communities. The Little Elm Town Council acknowledged this achievement during its regular meeting of the Town Council on Tuesday, Oct. 18.

The Town of Little Elm was selected to receive federal funding under the FY 2021 SAFER Program to cover the salaries and benefits for 11 new full-time firefighter positions over the next 26 months. The total award amount is for $3,235,947 and the acceptance of the grant will result in the salary savings in the fire department’s operational budget for the next 3 years.

Arianna Morrison is a reporter for Star Local Media, covering the communities of The Colony, Little Elm, Carrollton, Lewisville, Flower Mound and Coppell. Email her with story ideas and more at amorrison@starlocalmedia.com.

