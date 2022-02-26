Traffic light in the city with red signal on the background of the road
Little Elm could see the construction of two new traffic signals Farm-to-Market 423.

In its Tuesday meeting, the Little Elm Town Council will consider an amendment to an existing interlocal agreement between the town of Little Elm, the city of Frisco and the Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT) for various traffic signals.

If approved, this particular amendment would add two traffic signals at FM 423’s intersections with Martin Way and Smotherman Road, along the border between Little Elm and Frisco. Maintenance for these signals would be conducted by the city of Frisco, for which TxDOT will reimburse $6,261 per intersection.

Installation of these two signals is anticipated to be complete over the next year.

