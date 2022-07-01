The Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT) is making updates to Denton County's Farm-to-Market Road 2931, and these updates were the subject of a virtual town hall conducted by the state transportation authority Thursday evening.
Plans are currently in place to temporarily convert the two-lane stretch of road to a four-lane divided urban roadway, which will act as a placeholder until the thoroughfare gets converted to a six-lane roadway.
A spokesperson for TxDOT told Star Local Media that they are entering their environmental clearance, right-of-way acquisition (approximately one-half of an acre in Providence Village) and final design phases for the project. Letting (the process of receiving bids) is anticipated to begin in 2024.
A timeframe for the project's completion was not given.
The FM 2931 widening project will consist of two phases. The first of these entails the full reconstruction of the existing roadway to a four-lane divided urban roadway, drainage improvements, 10-foot wide shared use paths and a proposed right-of-way width ranging from 126-244 feet.
For the second and final phase, TxDOT will "widen one lane in each direction within the median."
These endeavors will include an approximately 6.37-mile stretch of road ranging from U.S. Highway 380 to Farm-to-Market 428, affecting towns such as Aubrey, Double Oak and Providence Village.
TxDOT is conducting similar expansion projects for nearby highways including U.S. 380 and FM 2181.
Garrett Gravley is the reporter for the Plano Star Courier, Allen American, Little Elm Journal and The Colony Courier-Leader. Email him at ggravley@starlocalmedia.com with story suggestions.
