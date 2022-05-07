Edited on Saturday, May 7 at 10:32 p.m. to reflect full, unofficial results
With 100% of the precincts reporting, Denton County reported the below unofficial results for the Little Elm ISD 2022 election. These results will remain unofficial until they are formally canvassed:
Little Elm ISD Place 6
Mary Watkins – 2,273 (67%)
Earl Levingston, Jr. – 1,105 (33%)
Little Elm ISD Place 7
David Montemayor – 2,715 (100%)
Little Elm ISD Proposition A
For – 1,776 (47%)
Against – 1,970 (53%)
Original story at 8:32 p.m.:
Early election numbers for Little Elm ISD's 2022 election are in.
Unofficial results from Denton County show that Mary Watkins is leading opponent Earl Levingston, Jr. in the race for Place 6. In Place 7, unopposed incumbent and district President David Montemayor won 100% of the vote.
Early results also indicate that Little Elm ISD's 2022 bond proposition is receiving a majority of "against" votes.
As of 8:37 p.m. on Saturday, May 7, three out of 21 precincts have completely reported their results.
Results are below:
This story is developing. Stay tuned to the Little Elm Journal for updates.
Garrett Gravley is the reporter for the Plano Star Courier, Allen American, Little Elm Journal and The Colony Courier-Leader. Email him at ggravley@starlocalmedia.com with story suggestions.
